Star Wars: Knights Of The Old Republic Is Getting Special Editions

Limited Run Games announced they will be making special physical editions of Star Wars: Knights of the Old Republic. The company has collaborated with Aspyr and Lucasfilm Games to create four versions for the ultimate collectors, two a piece for Nintendo Switch and PC players as there will be a Premium Edition and a Master Edition. The latter, which you see below, will be the one with more collectibles. You can currently pre-order all of these right now via their website, but they'll only be around in limited quantities, so you'll need to hurry if you want to own them. Here's what's included in each one.

Star Wars: Knights of the Old Republic Premium Edition (Switch) $89.99 Includes a physical copy of Star Wars: Knight of the Old Republic

Exclusive SteelBook

Premium Edition Foil-Stamped Rigid Box

Certificate of Authenticity

Light Side/Dark Side Commemorative Coin

Ebon Hawk Enamel Pin

Character Concept Art Cards

Reversible 18" x 24" Poster Premium Edition (PC) $89.99 Includes a physical copy of Star Wars: Knight of the Old Republic

Premium Edition Foil-Stamped Rigid Box

Certificate of Authenticity

Security Spike USB Drive

Light Side/Dark Side Commemorative Coin

Ebon Hawk Enamel Pin

Character Concept Art Cards

Reversible 18" x 24" Poster Master Edition (Switch) $174.99 Includes a physical copy of Star Wars: Knight of the Old Republic

Exclusive SteelBook

Green Game Case

Premium Edition Foil-Stamped Rigid Box

Certificate of Authenticity

Light Side/Dark Side Commemorative Coin

Vibroblade Letter Opener

Darth Revan Miniature Replica Hilts

Replica Pazaak Set

Ebon Hawk Enamel Pin

Character Concept Art Cards

Concept Art Lithographs

Reversible 18" x 24" Poster

Hardcover Official Strategy Guide Master Edition (PC) $174.99 Includes a physical copy of Star Wars: Knight of the Old Republic

Green Game Case

Premium Edition Foil-Stamped Rigid Box

Certificate of Authenticity

Light Side/Dark Side Commemorative Coin

Vibroblade Letter Opener

Darth Revan Miniature Replica Hilts

Security Spike USB Drive

Replica Pazaak Set

Ebon Hawk Enamel Pin

Character Concept Art Cards

Concept Art Lithographs

Reversible 18" x 24" Poster

Hardcover Official Strategy Guide