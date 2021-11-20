Star Wars: Knights Of The Old Republic Is Getting Special Editions
Limited Run Games announced they will be making special physical editions of Star Wars: Knights of the Old Republic. The company has collaborated with Aspyr and Lucasfilm Games to create four versions for the ultimate collectors, two a piece for Nintendo Switch and PC players as there will be a Premium Edition and a Master Edition. The latter, which you see below, will be the one with more collectibles. You can currently pre-order all of these right now via their website, but they'll only be around in limited quantities, so you'll need to hurry if you want to own them. Here's what's included in each one.
Star Wars: Knights of the Old Republic Premium Edition (Switch) $89.99
Includes a physical copy of Star Wars: Knight of the Old Republic
Exclusive SteelBook
Premium Edition Foil-Stamped Rigid Box
Certificate of Authenticity
Light Side/Dark Side Commemorative Coin
Ebon Hawk Enamel Pin
Character Concept Art Cards
Reversible 18" x 24" Poster
Premium Edition (PC) $89.99
Includes a physical copy of Star Wars: Knight of the Old Republic
Premium Edition Foil-Stamped Rigid Box
Certificate of Authenticity
Security Spike USB Drive
Light Side/Dark Side Commemorative Coin
Ebon Hawk Enamel Pin
Character Concept Art Cards
Reversible 18" x 24" Poster
Master Edition (Switch) $174.99
Includes a physical copy of Star Wars: Knight of the Old Republic
Exclusive SteelBook
Green Game Case
Premium Edition Foil-Stamped Rigid Box
Certificate of Authenticity
Light Side/Dark Side Commemorative Coin
Vibroblade Letter Opener
Darth Revan Miniature Replica Hilts
Replica Pazaak Set
Ebon Hawk Enamel Pin
Character Concept Art Cards
Concept Art Lithographs
Reversible 18" x 24" Poster
Hardcover Official Strategy Guide
Master Edition (PC) $174.99
Includes a physical copy of Star Wars: Knight of the Old Republic
Green Game Case
Premium Edition Foil-Stamped Rigid Box
Certificate of Authenticity
Light Side/Dark Side Commemorative Coin
Vibroblade Letter Opener
Darth Revan Miniature Replica Hilts
Security Spike USB Drive
Replica Pazaak Set
Ebon Hawk Enamel Pin
Character Concept Art Cards
Concept Art Lithographs
Reversible 18" x 24" Poster
Hardcover Official Strategy Guide