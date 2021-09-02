Star Wars: Tales From The Galaxy's Edge Gets An Extended Trailer

ILMxLAB released a brand new extended trailer today for Star Wars: Tales From The Galaxy's Edge as the Last Call chapter is about to come out. This trailer will give you a little bit of everything as you get a better idea about the story where you'll be in search of an ancient relic. You're also introduced to the cash of characters, which includes Hondo Ohnaka voiced by Jim Cummings (Winnie the Pooh, Aladdin, The Princess and the Frog), along with Anika Noni Rose (The Princess and the Frog, Dreamgirls, Them) as Neeva, Daman Mills (Dragon Ball Super: Broly, Final Fantasy VII Remake) as Lt. Gauge, Darin DePaul (Overwatch, Final Fantasy XV) as mobster Boggs Triff, and assassin droid IG-88 voiced by Rhys Darby (Yes Man, Flight of the Conchords). Along with previous characters Ady Sun'Zee (Ellie Araiza), and familiar Star Wars characters like R2-D2 and C-3PO (Anthony Daniels), Dok-Ondar (Cory Rouse), Seezelslak (Bobby Moynihan), Lens Kamo (Karla Crome), and Baron Yasto Attsmun (Mark Rolston). Enjoy the trailer below as the new content will be released on September 16th.

Explore even more of the Batuu wilds in Last Call. In need of assistance, Dok-Ondar hires you to recover an ancient artifact. Navigating new environments like Sardeevem Chasm and the Cavern of the Moons, watch out for pirates and new threats, solving puzzles and using your droid repair tech tools to get yourself out of tight situations. Additionally, you stumble upon a hidden First Order facility far, far away from Black Spire Outpost — highly dangerous and growing in secret. With an unlikely collection of allies including Lens Kamo, Hondo, Mubo, R2-D2, and C-3PO behind you, infiltrate the First Order's operation and attempt to thwart an evil that threatens all of Batuu.

In The Bounty of Boggs Triff, play as IG-88, a class four assassin droid and one of the top bounty hunters in all of known space. Take a peculiar bounty on the moon of Nar Shaddaa and traverse an impregnable fortress to reach Boggs Triff and complete IG-88's mission. The story of Ady'Sun Zee continues in The Sacred Garden, set in The High Republic era many years after her first Tale. The apprentice has now leveled up into a Jedi Knight, and must teach her Padawan, Nooa, the ways of the Force — while learning some lessons herself.