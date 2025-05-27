Posted in: Games, Indie Games, Video Games | Tagged: Creepy Jar, StarRupture

StarRupture Releases New Co-Op Gameplay Showcase Video

StarRupture has a new video available today showing off more of the gameplay, as the devs highlight more of the co-op action

Article Summary StarRupture unveils a new 12-minute co-op gameplay video featuring extensive base-building mechanics.

Team up with up to four players to construct, defend, and manage an industrial base on a hostile alien world.

Survive deadly elemental cataclysms and fierce monsters while mining, researching, and advancing technology.

Blending base-building, sci-fi action, and challenging management, StarRupture pushes player resilience and strategy.

Indie game developer and publisher Creepy Jar has a brand-new gameplay video out today for StarRupture, this time showing off more of the co-op features of the title. This is a good twelve minutes' worth of content to check out as players will be working together to build a super extensive base with all sorts of different aspects going for it that will need to be built, managed, fixed over time, and more. Enjoy this extensive look at the co-op features of the game as we're still waiting for the team to give us an Early Access date.

StarRupture

StarRupture sets itself in the story of man versus nature taking place in an otherworldly and breathtaking sci-fi environment where elemental cataclysms of extreme temperatures loom as a constant danger. The player takes up the mantle of a convict exiled from the Earth to serve their sentence by mining and expanding industrial production alongside researching new technology on a seemingly hospitable new planet rife with mystery and danger. Tasked with surviving the deadly waves of elements—not to mention facing down against hostile enemy monsters in tense combat—each cycle spells destruction yet ushers in a new era of growth and rebuilding. Played from a first-person perspective—adventuring solo or as part of an up-to-4-player group in co-op mode—players will be able to explore, adapt, mine, gather resources, and build complex machinery to survive and prosper.

Though by definition, it is a base-building simulator, StarRupture is much more. The game will invite players to push beyond, to stay resilient and sharp against every assault, building and forming prior to the cycling eviscerating conditions on an otherwise beautiful planet. For fans of builders, management, sci-fi action, and combat StarRupture will challenge all comers to utilize the technology at their fingertips and weather both the extremities and fierce enemies in order to survive and create a prosperous industrial complex.

