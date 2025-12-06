Posted in: Games, Indie Games, Video Games | Tagged: Muse Games, Stars of Icarus

Stars of Icarus Launches New Public Playtest For December

Players who have been waiting ot play more of Stars of Icarus have their chance right now as the game has a new Public Playtest underway

Indie game developer and publisher Muse Games has launched a new Public Playtest for their latest game, Stars of Icarus. The team has actually held one before back in October, giving players a chance to play the 5-v-5 team-based space battles, akin to their previous game, Guns of Icarus. You can sign up for the Playtest right now on the game's Steam page, as it will run until December 21, 2025. You can watch the previous test's trailer here in the meantime.

Stars of Icarus

In Stars of Icarus, you'll assemble a ragtag squad of teammates, duking it out against other teams of five in the ultimate battle for dominance. Customize your loadout and choose from powerful Frigates, agile Fighters, and more in order to strategically form a fleet capable of taking on any enemy team. You'll need to have each other's backs by performing roles, repairing ships, manning weapons, and calling out enemies in the game's varied, intergalactic battlefields in order to succeed.

The Best Crew in the Galaxy: Whether you pilot a Fighter, man the guns of a Frigate or keep the engines and shields running on a Corvette – every player will experience the highs of their victory, and lessons learned from their defeats. Form friendships, alliances, and rivalries as you come back again and again.

Whether you pilot a Fighter, man the guns of a Frigate or keep the engines and shields running on a Corvette – every player will experience the highs of their victory, and lessons learned from their defeats. Form friendships, alliances, and rivalries as you come back again and again. Master These Stars: Your success in battle relies upon your strategy and your ability to execute. The ship classes you've chosen and your understanding of their strengths and weaknesses, your loadout, and your ability to support each other in a pinch all make the difference.

Your success in battle relies upon your strategy and your ability to execute. The ship classes you've chosen and your understanding of their strengths and weaknesses, your loadout, and your ability to support each other in a pinch all make the difference. For Glory (and Bragging Rights)!: Assert dominance over other crews and become renowned as the most lethal squadron around. With ranked modes, you'll have the ability to prove your prowess, too.

Assert dominance over other crews and become renowned as the most lethal squadron around. With ranked modes, you'll have the ability to prove your prowess, too. Keep it Casual: Matches are designed to be pick-up and play, with 5v5 battles lasting around 20 minutes. Hang out in the pre-game lobby if you want to catch up with your crew or jump straight into your favourite community server and get stuck in.

