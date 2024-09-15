Posted in: Games, Indie Games, Video Games | Tagged: Joystick Ventures, Playworks, StarVaders, StarVaders Studio

StarVaders Confirms Free Demo For October's Steam Next Fest

StarVaders is among the first set of games that have announced they will have a free demo available for October's Steam Next Fest

Indie game developer StarVaders Studio, along with publishers Joystick Ventures and Playworks, have announced that StarVaders will be taking part in October's Steam Next Fest. The demo will give players a small sample of the deckbuilding grid-based tactics title as the team continues to work on it for a 2025 release. The demo will actually drop a week early on October 7 but will be a part of the event running from October 14-21. For now, enjoy the latest trailer and info about the game.

StarVaders

In StarVaders, humanity's fate rests on your strategic prowess. In this demo, defend Earth by choosing from four pilots to control one of three unique mechs on a vertical grid to subdue the alien invaders. Made a mistake? No, you didn't. Rewind time with chrono tokens to reverse pivotal errors and keep your mission on track. Each mech and its dedicated pilots offer unique synergies that modify the gameplay. Command the Gunner Mecha's board-clearing firepower with Roxy, Noel, or Zeke, or take control of the ninja-like Stinger Mecha, piloted exclusively by the laidback Shun. Enhance your mech's power with over 300 unlockable cards, artifacts, and upgrades, forming fresh strategies on the fly to face new alien enemies and monstrous bosses.

Rewind Time: Chrono Tokens let you rewind time during pivotal moments. If you need to re-do a turn or refresh the shop for new cards, Chrono Tokens let you control time to make things go your way.

Chrono Tokens let you rewind time during pivotal moments. If you need to re-do a turn or refresh the shop for new cards, Chrono Tokens let you control time to make things go your way. Endless Replayability: With 240 unique cards, 120 game-changing artifacts, extensive difficult modifiers and game modes, three mechs to pilot, and ten pilots with distinct playstyles, no two runs will ever be the same!

With 240 unique cards, 120 game-changing artifacts, extensive difficult modifiers and game modes, three mechs to pilot, and ten pilots with distinct playstyles, no two runs will ever be the same! Pure Gameplay, No BS: No long tutorials, no microtransactions, just pure tactical deckbuilding gameplay.

No long tutorials, no microtransactions, just pure tactical deckbuilding gameplay. All the Information You Need: StarVaders raises the standards for Quality of Life features in deckbuilder games. You'll never need a wiki to figure out how things work!

