StarVaders Will Be Released in Late April For Steam

StarVaders finally has a release date, as the team announced the game will be released for PC via Steam at the end of April

Choose from three mechs and ten pilots to defend Earth against alien invaders with evolving strategies.

Unique tactical gameplay lets players rewind time with Chrono Tokens to correct mistakes.

Over 300 unlockable cards, artifacts, and endless replayability promise diverse experiences every run.

Indie game developer StarVaders Studio, along with publishers Joystick Ventures and Playworks, revealed that StarVaders will be released next month. After more than three years in development and being teased for roughly a year, the game will finally come out on April 30, 2025. Along with the news comes a new trailer, showing off the game in its final form, which you can enjoy here while we wait for the game to come out.

StarVaders

Rewind Time: Chrono Tokens let you rewind time during pivotal moments. If you need to re-do a turn or refresh the shop for new cards, Chrono Tokens let you control time to make things go your way.

Chrono Tokens let you rewind time during pivotal moments. If you need to re-do a turn or refresh the shop for new cards, Chrono Tokens let you control time to make things go your way. Endless Replayability: With 240 unique cards, 120 game-changing artifacts, extensive difficult modifiers and game modes, three mechs to pilot, and ten pilots with distinct playstyles, no two runs will ever be the same!

With 240 unique cards, 120 game-changing artifacts, extensive difficult modifiers and game modes, three mechs to pilot, and ten pilots with distinct playstyles, no two runs will ever be the same! Pure Gameplay, No BS: No long tutorials, no microtransactions, just pure tactical deckbuilding gameplay.

No long tutorials, no microtransactions, just pure tactical deckbuilding gameplay. All the Information You Need: StarVaders raises the standards for quality-of-life features in deckbuilder games. You'll never need a wiki to figure out how things work!

