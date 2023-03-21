Story Of Seasons: A Wonderful Life Releases New Cozy Trailer Check out the latest trailer from XSEED Games for Story Of Seasons: A Wonderful Life as it gets a little cozy.

XSEED Games has a new trailer for you to watch for Story Of Seasons: A Wonderful Life as they get a little comfier with the gameplay. This is a better look at the gameplay in general, showing off the characters and what you'll be doing on the farm. But the team is focusing on all of the cozy elements about it since that's becoming more of a big deal as to why gamers check out games. Enjoy the trailer below, as the game will be released on June 27th, 2023.

"Your new life begins in Forgotten Valley, a tranquil community where your father and his friend Takakura once dreamed of running a farm. As you befriend the valley's residents and fulfill your father's legacy, you'll live a carefree life on the farm growing crops and raising animals. As the seasons go by, you'll find your lifelong partner, raise a child together, and watch them grow up before your very eyes. After each day's work on the farm is done, you can go fishing, hunt for ancient treasures at the local dig site, or chat with your friends in town to build precious memories. And when the years have passed, your child will be old enough to choose a career for themselves… Will they inherit the farm? Or will they find their calling somewhere else? Only time will tell."

"This remake of a beloved classic features plenty of new events, enhanced festivals, more recipes to cook, and a cornucopia of never-before-seen crops. Looking for more to do around the farm? Take pictures of your family with the new camera feature, dress up in your favorite outfits, or help your fellow residents with their requests. Whether this is your first Story of Seasons adventure or you're returning to Forgotten Valley, a wonderful life awaits you."