Stranger Things Returns To Dead By Daylight For a New Chapter

Dead By Daylight is bringing Stranger Things back to the game for a second chapter as part of the finale for the Netflix series

Article Summary Stranger Things is returning to Dead By Daylight with an all-new chapter set in Hawkins National Laboratory.

Vecna debuts as the new killer, bringing dark powers and Upside Down horrors into Dead By Daylight's Fog.

Jane "Eleven" Hopper and Dustin Henderson join as new survivors, alongside Steve Harrington and Nancy Wheeler.

Legendary Outfits for Jonathan Byers, Eddie Munson, and Robin Buckley expand options for returning survivors.

Netflix and Behaviour Interactive have gotten back together for a new Stranger Things chapter being added to Dead by Daylight. Chapter 2 of this saga brings with it two new survivors, a new map, and a new killer, as you'll be running from Vecna in the Hawkins National Laboratory, with the help of Jane "Eleven" Hopper and Dustin Henderson. We have the finer details about the content below, along with the latest trailer and some screenshots for you. The content is available now on the game's test servers, with a full launch scheduled for January 27, 2026.

Dead by Daylight – Stranger Things: Chapter 2

Hawkins Forever

Debuting in 2019, Dead by Daylight's Stranger Things Chapter quickly became one of the most celebrated collaborations in the game's history. Fans of both franchises were drawn into The Fog as Nancy Wheeler and Steve Harrington fought to escape The Demogorgon within The Entity's chilling recreation of the Hawkins National Laboratory. Six years later – and hot on the heels of the electrifying finale of Netflix's flagship series – the world of Stranger Things returns to Dead by Daylight, transforming one of the game's most successful releases into one of its most anticipated follow-ups. The connection between the Upside Down and The Entity's Realm has never been stronger.

Party On

With no shortage of compelling, fan-favorite characters to draw from, Dead by Daylight – Stranger Things: Chapter 2 welcomes three new additions to the Trials, led by the show's ultimate villain – Vecna, The First – whose dark powers are guaranteed to keep Survivors on their heels. The First can bend the world around him, manifesting and weaponizing the physical presence of the Upside Down within The Fog. Sinister vines lash out at the unsuspecting as Vecna disappears beneath the ground, reemerging to curse any within his path. The haunting chime of grandfather clocks scattered across the Map may be the Survivors' only salvation…

On the Survivor side, the iconic Jane "Eleven" Hopper and Dustin Henderson join the fight alongside Steve and Nancy. Each character brings a different set of skills, resources, and approaches to The Fog – not to mention a unique familiarity with Chapter's Killer. The four Survivors can also count on some much-needed backup thanks to Legendary Outfits of Jonathan Byers from the original Stranger Things Chapter, and newcomers Eddie Munson (Legendary for Dustin) and Robin Buckley (Legendary for Nancy).

