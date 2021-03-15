Stubbs The Zombie Receives A New Launch Trailer

Aspyr has released a brand new launch trailer for Stubbs The Zombie as the game is being re-released today on multiple systems. The game may be 16-years-old but that doesn't mean it doesn't still have life in it. And like the titular character, it has risen from the grave to be released on multiple consoles this week. The game is available today through PS4, Xbox One, Nintendo Switch, Steam, and GOG, along with backward compatibility on the PS5 and Xbox Series X/S. You can check out the trailer below showing off the revised game, along with more info on the story.

Stubbs The Zombie is back and un-deader than ever! On his quest, Stubbs lurches his way through numerous large and visually captivating indoor/outdoor environments in and around the gleaming city of Punchbowl, PA, a city built during the Eisenhower administration to show off the ultra-futuristic technology of the 21st century. Stubbs' brain-eating adventure brings him through bustling shopping districts and verdant farmlands to battle mad scientists, rural militiamen and the world's deadliest barbershop quartet. It's 1959 and the city of Punchbowl, PA, is a beacon of progress and ideal living. Show the living that law and order are no match for a dead man on a mission. Your boyfriend's back Maggie, and Punchbowl is gonna be in trouble! Chomp on the living and replenish your bodily arsenal of: zombie sputum, gut grenades, and the stunning unholy flatulence. Clamp your severed hand to a barbershop quartet singer's head and raygun away. Convert your enemies into undead allies & lead a zombie assault on the living. Show the retro-futuristic city of Punchbowl, PA that they can't escape the past.Invite a friend to play as Grubbs for classic couch cooperative hijinks.