Suicune Raid Hour Happening This Monday In Pokémon GO

Well, this piece was going to be called "Suicune Won't Get a Raid Hour This Month in Pokémon GO." It seemed like an injustice that Entei and Raikou both received Raid Hours, but the third and final Legendary Beast of Johto would not, just because its raid rotation didn't include a Wednesday. Thankfully, Niantic assured the community that they wouldn't let Suicune go out like a sucker. Next week, there will be a special Monday night Raid Hour in Pokémon GO, just so this fan-favorite Water-type Legendary Pokémon can have its time to shine.

Suicune Raid Hour will take place on Monday, February 8th at 6 PM local time. Get ready, though, because that is just the start of a very busy week for Pokémon GO players. Here is the total breakdown of what's happening that week, starting with:

Monday, February 8th: Suicune Raid Hour Also, the Love Cup will begin in GO Battle League and will run until February 15th, allowing PVP players to utilize their red and pink Pokémon

Tuesday, February 9th: There's… a lot happening Tuesday: Mega Gyarados is released in raids Suicune leaves raids replaced by Latios and Latias The Year of the Ox event begins Tauros Timed Research is activated Miltank Spotlight Hour

Tuesday, February 10th: Latios and Latias Raid Hour

Sunday, February 14th: The Valentine's Day event begins, with details to be announced

Suicune returns to raids today for the first time since September 2019, so stay tuned to Bleeding Cool for a full Raid Guide. We will break down the best Suicune counters and help trainers understand how many players are needed, what its Shiny rate is, and what its 100% IVs are. The same can be expected for all Pokémon coming to raids in this upcoming week, including Latios, Latias, and Mega Gyarados.