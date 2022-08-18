Summoners War: Sky Arena Reveals Cookie Run: Kingdom Collaboration

Com2uS revealed today that Summoners War: Sky Arena will be doing a brand new collaboration event with Cookie Run: Kingdom. As you can see from the artwork below, this brand new collab will bring the cast of courageous cookies into the Sky Arena for the first time. The collaboration was actually unveiled this past weekend during the War Tour of America Las Vegas community meetup, in which the Com2uS dev team from Korea sat down and met with fans, talking about a number of subjects. Including this event and the origin of the partnership and the storyline, which has brought these two RPG titles together for some bakery shenanigans.

Taking place near the end of August, you'll be able to jump into SWSA to see multiple characters from the bakery title become available for you to collect and keep moving forward. But this is a limited-time event, and once those characters are gone, they are gone. We have more info for you below as everything will be kicking off in about a week and a half.

Starting on August 28th, Summoners War: Sky Arena players will have the opportunity to collect five characters from Cookie Run: Kingdom including Gingerbrave, Hollyberry Cookie, Pure Vanilla Cookie, Madeleine Cookie and Espresso Cookie. Players can collect Gingerbrave as a part of the collaborative event and claim the remaining Monsters by summoning them through gacha. Besides Gingerbrave, four Cookies will be available in five different attributes with unique skills. Additionally, the collaboration will introduce a series of crossover events with exciting new environments and enemies to battle from the Cookie Run universe. The new content will include new decorative buildings, costumes, and battles in Trial of Ascension and Special Dungeons. Lastly, players can deploy original Monsters and Cookies on the Explorer's Hot Air Balloon to explore and collect special prizes together.