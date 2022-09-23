Suspect Arrested In London For Grand Theft Auto 6 Leak

It appears a suspect has been arrested in connection to the Rockstar Games leak of Grand Theft Auto 6 assets. In case you're not already up to speed, over the weekend, some developmental assets were leaked to the public regarding the next entry into the Grand Theft Auto series. These showed off a piece of the game in progress as we got to see a robbery at a restaurant followed by a shootout with police and the characters stealing a cop car. The footage was clearly still in the works and not a finished product meant to be seen by the public. Word got out that the content had been stolen from the company's Slack channel, which had been hacked, and the footage uploaded to a website for anyone to take.

For the past week, word had come out on various sites that the hacker group Lapsus$, which is based in the U.K., was responsible for the leak. At the time, it could not be confirmed as it was basically a rumor on social media without any solid evidence being presented. However, all that seems to have changed today as the London Police posted the tweet you see below last night, confirming that they have indeed arrested a 17-year-old suspect in connection with the hack. The arrest was made as part of an investigation that was being conducted by the NCA's National Cyber Crime Unit. The identity of the suspect has been withheld due to their age, but it does match up with reports online that a teenager was responsible for the attack.

On the evening of Thursday 22 September 2022, the City of London Police arrested a 17-year-old in Oxfordshire on suspicion of hacking, as part of an investigation supported by the @NCA_UK's National Cyber Crime Unit (NCCU). He remains in police custody. pic.twitter.com/Zfa3OlDR6J — City of London Police (@CityPolice) September 23, 2022 Show Full Tweet

Until a more official statement is released or charges are brought up, we won't have any more details on what's to come for now. We'll keep an eye out on this and see what developers for the case, Rockstar Games, and Grand Theft Auto 6.