SwapMeat Launches PlayTest With Promise Of 2025 Release

The co-op roguelite shooter SwapMeat has launched an official Playtest for you to check out, as the game will be released this year

Indie game developer and publisher One More Game has launched an official Playtest for their game SwapMeat, as the team promises a release window. First off, you can go to Steam right now and try out a special test of the game, which will run until May 22, giving players a limited version to help them try out everything and help improve the game. Meanwhile, the team confirmed the game will eventually be released sometime this year, but didn't give a specific release date yet. Enjoy the latest trailer as the test is out now.

SwapMeat

SwapMeat is a roguelite third-person shooter where you raid the galaxy's weirdest worlds and angriest aliens for their meat. Swap meat with the enemies you defeat to steal their abilities and augment your hero on the fly, and fight alongside your friends to bring home the bacon.

In SwapMeat, you swap meat! Loot defeated enemies for fresh meat to boost your stats and fine-tune your hero's arsenal of abilities as you face down the next wave of weirdos.

This shooter is roguelite as heck! SwapMeat is a third-person shooter with roguelite progression, wild abilities, and satisfying gunplay. Choose your next planet from the galactic map, drop in, and engage in combat with the unfriendly locals. Complete your missions and extract the planet's meat core before your goose is cooked.

There's no I in Meat! Play solo if you're in the mood for a single serving, or squad up with your coworkers, err, friends — SwapMeat's tuned for co-op shootin' and lootin'! With shared upgrades, strategic teamplay, and brutal boss fights, the chain's only as strong as its weakest (sausage) link.

I'm Doing My Part! You're a "Meat Scientist" for Rangus Meats — a multigalactic corporation dedicated to creating a sustainable food source to feed the universe (also, operating profitable theme parks). Your job: scour the universe's frontier for fresh meat to add to Rangus' portfolio of meat-based products. It's dangerous, and the pay is mid, but at least you get to do it with your friends.

Advance Your Corporate Career! SwapMeat has the deep and rewarding progression you'd expect from a great roguelite. Every time you make it back to the mothership with your meat parts intact, you can upgrade your weapons, your abilities, and even yourself. Move yourself ever closer to Rangus Meats Upper Management — and ridin' first class on the gravy train.

