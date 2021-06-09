Swarm The City Demo By SuperIndie Games Coming To Steam June 16th
Independent video game developer SuperIndie Games has announced that their upcoming zombie-horror simulation/strategy game Swarm the City is receiving a demo over Steam on June 16th! In this game, you control a mob of rapidly evolving zombies to the ends of infecting the entirety of the human race. Sounds like a helluva good time!
According to the press release by SuperIndie Games:
For lovers of zombie survival games and fans of isometric role playing games, publisher Seasun Games will launch the demo of Swarm the City on Steam on June 16.Swarm the City is a casual strategy zombie game in which human beings have caused a catastrophe on Earth by destroying the environment from the process of industrialization.As the king of zombies in Swarm the City, use your zombie army to infect human beings, infiltrate and attack their cities. Use good strategies and avoid getting your zombies killed by cops.
Swarm the City has 20 different city situations and many different enemies, including cops, military personnel, robots, turrets, and more. This in turn makes the need to strategize how you use your zombie army to overtake the humans all the more vital.
Some key features for this game include the following:
- Form a zombie army
- Build different kinds of zombies
- Infect humans by consuming their life source
- Army operating under different social patterns
- 20 unique simulated cities with abundant residents
- Human armies of cops and soldiers with different weapons, mechanical robots and vehicles with turrets.
Swarm the City will be coming to Steam during Q3 or Q4 for 2021. An exact date is unknown but you can track the game, and get the demo once it releases, on the game's page on the Steam Store by clicking here. In the meantime, what do you think about this game? Are you a fan of the zombie horror genre? Let us know your thoughts in the comments below!