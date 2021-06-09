Swarm The City Demo By SuperIndie Games Coming To Steam June 16th

Independent video game developer SuperIndie Games has announced that their upcoming zombie-horror simulation/strategy game Swarm the City is receiving a demo over Steam on June 16th! In this game, you control a mob of rapidly evolving zombies to the ends of infecting the entirety of the human race. Sounds like a helluva good time!

According to the press release by SuperIndie Games:

For lovers of zombie survival games and fans of isometric role playing games, publisher Seasun Games will launch the demo of Swarm the City on Steam on June 16. Swarm the City is a casual strategy zombie game in which human beings have caused a catastrophe on Earth by destroying the environment from the process of industrialization. As the king of zombies in Swarm the City, use your zombie army to infect human beings, infiltrate and attack their cities. Use good strategies and avoid getting your zombies killed by cops.