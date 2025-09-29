Posted in: Games, Indie Games, Video Games | Tagged: Aberratic, Symbiosis

Symbiosis Drops New Trailer With Playtest Reveal

Check out the latest trailer for the upcoming co-op survival action RPG Symbiosis, as players can sign up for a Public Playtest

Article Summary Symbiosis reveals new trailer showcasing its alien world and core survival action RPG gameplay.

Public Playtest signups are open on Steam, letting players get early hands-on experience soon.

Explore procedurally generated biomes, gather resources, and build fortified bases to survive.

Face relentless mutant wildlife, defend your tech, and team up in co-op to conquer symbiotic bosses.

Indie game developer and publisher Aberratic released a new trailer today for the game Symbiosis, while confirming the game will be getting a Public Playtest. First off, the minute-long trailer gives a better idea of what you'll be doing in the game with a quick explanation and some gameplay to show it off. Second, the playtest is currently taking signups on the game's Steam page, but no date was given as to when it would take place. Enjoy the trailer above!

Symbiosis

Symbiosis plunges you into the hostile, procedurally generated alien world of Sigma Century in solo or co-op play. You take on the role of an A.S.T.R.A., an elite fighter dispatched to protect a scientific mission, until a mysterious electromagnetic pulse brings your ship crashing down. Stranded, you'll need to scavenge resources, establish fortified bases, master both ranged and melee combat, and explore diverse, ever-deadlier biomes to uncover the truth of what happened to the scientists before you. But survival won't be easy. The scientists' imported technologies have left their mark, warping the local wildlife into relentless threats. Every step deeper into Sigma Century pushes you closer to hostile creatures, environmental hazards, and secrets that might hold the key to your escape.

Base Defense: Your presence and your technology emit electromagnetic pollution that draws increasingly aggressive waves of creatures. Build a stronghold and fight for your survival.

Your presence and your technology emit electromagnetic pollution that draws increasingly aggressive waves of creatures. Build a stronghold and fight for your survival. Exploration: Traverse a wide variety of alien biomes that grow harsher and more treacherous the further you venture from your crash site. Endure heavy storms, sand-blasting winds, hostile plants, and dangerous creatures lurking in the wild.

Traverse a wide variety of alien biomes that grow harsher and more treacherous the further you venture from your crash site. Endure heavy storms, sand-blasting winds, hostile plants, and dangerous creatures lurking in the wild. Base Building: Gather resources to construct and expand your fortified base. As you advance, unlock more sophisticated defenses and automated systems to hold back the planet's hostile forces.

Gather resources to construct and expand your fortified base. As you advance, unlock more sophisticated defenses and automated systems to hold back the planet's hostile forces. Boss Battles: To escape Sigma Century, you'll need to customise your role, upgrade your gear, and coordinate your playstyle with friends to overcome colossal symbiotic bosses.

