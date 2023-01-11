System Shock Remake Announces New Release Window It looks like we'll be getting the remake of System Shock sooner than later as the game is earmarked for sometime this Spring.

Nightdive Studios have revealed more details for their remake of System Shock, as the game will be due out sometime this Spring. While a date has yet to be officially confirmed, the team did acknowledge that they are currently planning to release the game in March 2023. Along with the reveal of the release window, the team also launched a brand new trailer showing off parts of the game. We have it for you down at the bottom, as you can see the work they put into making this remake pop and live up to the hype. Enjoy checking out the trailer as we now wait for the team to put an official release date on this one.

System Shock is the fully-fledged remake of the groundbreaking original from 1994, combining cult gameplay with all-new HD visuals, updated controls, an overhauled interface and all-new sounds & music; it even has the original voice actor of SHODAN, one of gaming's most iconic villains. Witness the rebirth of one of the greatest and most influential games ever created. Meet SHODAN. The psychotic AI has taken control of Citadel Station and turned the crew into an army of cyborgs and mutants; She now plans to do the same to Earth. You must explore and battle your way through the depths of a space station gone to hell. Stop SHODAN and avert humanity's destruction. Become fully emersed: shoot, brawl, crawl, climb, leap and think your way through Citadel Station.

Fight to the death in the depths of space.

Face off against the forces of a rogue AI gone mad.

Improve your skills and adapt to take on your foes.

Discover a non-linear story unfolding at your own pace.

Jack into cyberspace to hack the system and open other routes.

Innovative art style combines retro-future design with modern technology.