Tactical RPG Redemption Reapers Set For Late February Release Redemption Reapers will bring an all-new dark fantasy take on tactical RPGs as the game will be released in late February.

Indie developer Adglobe along with publisher Binary Haze Interactive have revealed their new tactical RPG title Redemption Reapers is coming next month. The game is touting the amount of talent behind this brand-new creation as they have several former AAA developers responsible for what you're going to be playing. Including director Hiroyuki Kobayashi (Producer – ENDER LILIES: Quietus of the Knights), with game balance design courtesy of tactical RPG veteran Masayuki Horikawa (Series Director – Fire Emblem, Planning – Kingdom Hearts III), Tomokazu Fukushima (Scenario – Metal Gear Solid, Freedom Wars), and Rei Kondoh (Music – Bayonetta Series, Fire Emblem Series). We have more info on the game for you below, along with the latest trailer highlighting its features and storyline, as it is currently set to be released on PC via Steam on February 22nd, 2023.

"Only the faintest glimmer of hope remains as the menacing Mort army slaughters all in their path, and a once-despised group of mercenaries becomes the only defense against total annihilation. Command humanity's last stand against evil, the Ashen Hawk Brigade, and fight for redemption against brutal foes utilizing strategic team tactics, surprise attacks, and weapon synergies. Precisely plan the Brigade's every move through war-torn villages, castles, and snowfields to flank the ruthless Mort with perfect positioning. Deploy each warrior according to their strengths and abilities; mastering ranged, melee, and stealth tactics. Unleash special abilities to give the Ashen Hawk Brigade an edge during battle. Sacrifice maximum damage for stick-and-move mobility with special skills such as the Butterfly Sting, and knock enemies off balance with attacks thrown in the Staggering Stance. Upgrade and outfit the Brigade with weapons and items earned after victories and forge relationships between team members through the bond of battle. Unravel the personal stories of each Ashen Hawk member, and make in-game dialogue choices impacting the relationship between fellow warriors."