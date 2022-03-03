Tasks For A Melemele Adventure Special Research In Pokémon GO

Pokémon GO has announced new monthly Special Research questlines running through the new Season of Alola. We can now confirm the full tasks and rewards for the first of these questlines, which is Tapu Koko-themed.

Here are the tasks and rewards for the A Melemele Adventure Special Research in Pokémon GO:

A Melemele Adventure Page One of Four

Catch 10 Pokémon: Alolan Rattata encounter (Can be Shiny)

Send 3 Gifts and add a Sticker to each: 10 Poké Balls

Catch 5 Normal-type Pokémon: Yungoos encounter (Can be Shiny)

REWARDS: 10 Pinap Berries, 500 XP, 500 Stardust

A Melemele Adventure Page Two of Four

Take a snapshot of a wild Pokémon: 5 Razz Berries

Use 7 berries to help catch Pokémon: 10 Great Balls

Catch 10 Pokémon: Pikipek encounter

REWARDS: 1 Charged TM, 500 XP, 500 Stardust

A Melemele Adventure Page Three of Four

Catch 6 Normal-type Pokémon: Yungoos encounter (Can be Shiny)

Catch 3 different species of Normal-type Pokémon: Yungoos encounter (Can be Shiny)

Spin 5 PokéStops or Gyms: Alolan Raticate encounter

Reward: Raid Pass, 1000 XP, 1000 Stardust

A Melemele Adventure Page Four of Four

Send 5 Gifts to Friends: 10 Great Balls

Catch 15 Pokémon: 7 Pinap Berries

Win a raid: Alolan Meowth encounter (Can be Shiny)

Reward: 15 Ultra Balls, 8000 XP, 3000 Stardust

Having played this Special Research myself, I enjoyed the Professor Willow dialogue quite a bit this time. A critique that I had for the Season of Heritage in Pokémon GO was how the story was told through the blog and social media rather than the actual game. The Season of Alola is off to a good start, but I do wish the actual tasks and gameplay of this Special Research were more involved, interesting, and challenging. Special Research, even when it was based on an event like the Halloween Research in the past, used to feel substantial, but this one was easy to breeze through. Even a Tapu Koko encounter at the end would've at least made it feel like the encounters matched the themes of the dialogue.