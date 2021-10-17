Tasks For Burning Day Part 1 In Harry Potter: Wizards Unite

The new Burning Day Brilliant Event Part One begins tomorrow in Harry Potter: Wizards Unite. Shorter than usual, this Brilliant Event will run from October 18th, 2021 at 11 AM Pacific to October 22nd, 2021 at the same time. One of the first things I asked myself was if the event's Special Assignment will be easier to complete this year due to the truncated time given to players to complete these events, which can be quite rigorous during normal gameplay. Let's take a look at the tasks and rewards of this Harry Potter: Wizards Unite Brilliant Event's Special Assignment to see if it will be a chore or not.

The tasks and rewards for the Burning Day Brilliant Event Part One in Harry Potter: Wizards Unite are:

Page One of Four

Collect 3 Ingredients or Portmanteaus: 2 Granian Hair

Use Master Notes 2 Times: 1 Powdered Dragon Claw

Return 12 Brilliant George Weasley: 2 Healing Potions

Rewards: 550 XP, 50 Brilliant Family XP, 2 Defense Against the Dark Arts books, 10 Spell Energy

Page Two of Four

Return 15 Ministry of Magic Foundables: 1 Unicorn Hair

Use Tonic for Trace Detection 2 Times: 2 Exstimulo Potions

Return 12 Brilliant Fred Weasley: 6 Snowdrop

Rewards: 750 XP, 75 Brilliant Family XP, 3 Defense Against the Dark Arts books, 10 Spell Energy

Page Three of Four

Brew 5 Potions: 1 Strong Exstimulo Potion

Collect 5 Brilliant Burning Day Runestones: 4 Armadillo Bile

Earn 7000 Wizarding XP from Wizarding Challenges: 1 Silver Key

Rewards: 1250 XP, 75 Brilliant Family XP, 5 Defense Against the Dark Arts books, 10 Spell Energy

Page Four of Four

Cast 10 Finite Spells: 1 Spell Book

Defeat 20 Foes in Wizarding Challenges: 1 Spell Book

Collect 3 Dragon Firework Fragments by Using Brilliant Burning Day Runestones: 1 Spell Book

Rewards: 5 Defense Against the Dark Arts books, 5 Restricted Section Books, 50 Coins, 30 Spell Energy, 1 Brilliant Broken Educational Degree

This does seem adjusted due to the time, with tasks like "Defeat 20 Foes" which would have normally likely said "Defeat X number of Formidable Foes" which are harder to find.

When this Assignment is a complete, this Bonus Assignment will be unlocked in Harry Potter: Wizards Unite:

Bonus Assignmnt

Place 5 Images on the Burning Day Page: 1 Wit-Sharpening Potion

Return 10 Legends of Hogwarts Foundables: 1 Silver Key

Earn 12,500 Wizarding XP: 1 Spell Book

Return 4 Baby Norwegian Ridgebacks: 10 Spell Energy

Return 2 Sorting Hats: 2 Potent Exstimulo Potions

Rewards: 2000 XP, 100 Brilliant Family XP, 5 Restricted Section books, 1 Wizarding Achievement, 20 Spell Energy, 5 Brilliant O.W.L. Exam Sheet