Tasks For Prisoner Of The Vow Part 1 In Harry Potter: Wizards Unite

The Prison of the Vow Brilliant Event Part One begins today in Harry Potter: Wizards Unite. When the event kicks off at 11 AM Pacific Time, a new Special Assignment will arrive in the game. Ahead of the Brilliant Event's launch, we have the tasks and rewards to help Harry Potter: Wizards Unite players prepare.

Here are the tasks and rewards for the Prisoner of the Vow Brilliant Event Part One in Harry Potter: Wizards Unite:

Page One of Four

Collect 3 Ingredients or Portmanteaus: 2 Re'em Blood

Use Master Notes 2 Times: 1 Unicorn Hair

Return 12 Brilliant Wanted Poster of Sirius Black: 2 Exstimulo Potion

REWARDS: 550 XP, 50 Brilliant Family XP, 2 Defense Against the Dark Arts Books, 10 Spell Energy

Page Two of Four

Cast 15 Good Ridikulus Spells: 1 Powdered Dragon Claw

Use Tonic for Trace Detection 2 Times: 2 Healing Potions

Return 12 Brilliant Dementors: 6 Snowdrop

REWARDS: 750 XP, 75 Brilliant Family XP, 3 Defense Against the Dark Arts Books, 10 Spell Energy

Page Three of Four

Earn 7000 Wizarding XP from Traces: 1 Strong Exstimulo Potion

Collect 5 Brilliant Prisoner of the Vow Runestones: 2 Granian Hair

Defeat 15 Foes in Wizarding Challenges: 1 Silver Key

REWARDS: 1250 XP, 75 Brilliant Family XP, 5 Defense Against the Dark Arts Books, 10 Spell Energy

Page Four of Four

Cast 15 Great Ridikulus Spells: 1 Spell Book

Earn 7500 Wizarding XP from Wizarding Challenges: 1 Spell Book

Collect 3 Madam Rosmerta Fragments by Using Brilliant Prisoner of the Vow Runestones: 1 Spell Book

REWARDS: 5 Defense Against the Dark Arts Books, 5 Restricted Section Books, 50 Coins, 30 Coins, 30 Spell Energy, 1 Brilliant Three Broomsticks Sign

When Harry Potter: Wizards Unite players complete this assignment, the following bonus assignment will be unlocked.

Prison of the Vow Brilliant Event Part One Bonus Assignment

Place 5 Images on the Prisoner of the Vow Page: 1 Wit-Sharpening Potion

Win in the Highest Unlocked Chamber 1 Time: 1 Silver Key

Earn 12500 Wizarding XP (Any): 1 Spell Book

Use 9 Exstimulo Potions (Any): 10 Spell Energy

Return 25 Foundables Guarded by Boggards: 2 Potent Exstimulo Potions

REWARDS: 2000 XP, 100 Brilliant Family XP, 5 Restricted Section Books, 1 Wizarding Achievement, 20 Spell Energy, 5 Brilliant Honeydukes Chocolate