Tasks For Prisoner Of The Vow Part 1 In Harry Potter: Wizards Unite
The Prison of the Vow Brilliant Event Part One begins today in Harry Potter: Wizards Unite. When the event kicks off at 11 AM Pacific Time, a new Special Assignment will arrive in the game. Ahead of the Brilliant Event's launch, we have the tasks and rewards to help Harry Potter: Wizards Unite players prepare.
Here are the tasks and rewards for the Prisoner of the Vow Brilliant Event Part One in Harry Potter: Wizards Unite:
Page One of Four
- Collect 3 Ingredients or Portmanteaus: 2 Re'em Blood
- Use Master Notes 2 Times: 1 Unicorn Hair
- Return 12 Brilliant Wanted Poster of Sirius Black: 2 Exstimulo Potion
- REWARDS: 550 XP, 50 Brilliant Family XP, 2 Defense Against the Dark Arts Books, 10 Spell Energy
Page Two of Four
- Cast 15 Good Ridikulus Spells: 1 Powdered Dragon Claw
- Use Tonic for Trace Detection 2 Times: 2 Healing Potions
- Return 12 Brilliant Dementors: 6 Snowdrop
- REWARDS: 750 XP, 75 Brilliant Family XP, 3 Defense Against the Dark Arts Books, 10 Spell Energy
Page Three of Four
- Earn 7000 Wizarding XP from Traces: 1 Strong Exstimulo Potion
- Collect 5 Brilliant Prisoner of the Vow Runestones: 2 Granian Hair
- Defeat 15 Foes in Wizarding Challenges: 1 Silver Key
- REWARDS: 1250 XP, 75 Brilliant Family XP, 5 Defense Against the Dark Arts Books, 10 Spell Energy
Page Four of Four
- Cast 15 Great Ridikulus Spells: 1 Spell Book
- Earn 7500 Wizarding XP from Wizarding Challenges: 1 Spell Book
- Collect 3 Madam Rosmerta Fragments by Using Brilliant Prisoner of the Vow Runestones: 1 Spell Book
- REWARDS: 5 Defense Against the Dark Arts Books, 5 Restricted Section Books, 50 Coins, 30 Coins, 30 Spell Energy, 1 Brilliant Three Broomsticks Sign
When Harry Potter: Wizards Unite players complete this assignment, the following bonus assignment will be unlocked.
Prison of the Vow Brilliant Event Part One Bonus Assignment
- Place 5 Images on the Prisoner of the Vow Page: 1 Wit-Sharpening Potion
- Win in the Highest Unlocked Chamber 1 Time: 1 Silver Key
- Earn 12500 Wizarding XP (Any): 1 Spell Book
- Use 9 Exstimulo Potions (Any): 10 Spell Energy
- Return 25 Foundables Guarded by Boggards: 2 Potent Exstimulo Potions
- REWARDS: 2000 XP, 100 Brilliant Family XP, 5 Restricted Section Books, 1 Wizarding Achievement, 20 Spell Energy, 5 Brilliant Honeydukes Chocolate