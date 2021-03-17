Tasks & Rewards For Charge Up Timed Research In Pokémon GO

The Charge Up event is now live in Pokémon GO. Just like last week's Searching for Legends event, this event will include a Timed Research questline. Unlike last week's event, though, there will not be new Special Research, so trainers can consolidate all of their efforts toward this one questline — and, of course, hunting for the newly released Tynamo. Let's get into the Charge Up Timed Research to see what this questline will offer.

The Charge Up Timed Research in Pokémon GO includes the following tasks and rewards:

Page One of Four

Catch 5 Electric-type Pokémon: Pikachu

Evolve a Pokémon: Voltorb

Power up Pokémon 5 times: 10 Poké Balls

REWARDS: Tynamo, Unova Stone, 10 Ampharos Mega Energy

Page Two of Four

Make 3 Nice Throws in a row: Magnemite

Make 3 Curveball Throws in a row: Magnemite

Make 3 Great Throws: Magnemite

REWARDS: Magneton, 1 Sinnoh Stone, 10 Manectric Mega Energy

Page Three of Four

Use 7 berries to help catch Pokémon: 10 Poké Balls

Evolve 3 Electric-type Pokémon: Electabuzz

Power up Pokémon 10 times: 3 Razz Berries

REWARDS: Porygon, Upgrade, 15 Ampharos Mega Energy

Page Four of Four

Transfer 15 Pokémon: 10 Poké Balls

Evolve 5 Electric-type Pokémon: Jolteon

Power up Pokémon 15 times: Manectric

REWARDS: Tynamo, Unova Stone, 15 Manectric Mega Energy

Personally? I think Pokémon GO is kinda cute for what they did on Page Two. The tasks reward three Magnemite… and then the big reward brings them together as a Magneton? Gotta appreciate that creativity.

In addition to the Timed Research, you will be able to find tasks at Pokéstops. The rewards don't offer anything too crazy, but I think the Tynamo one is worth doing, as Research Encounters have an IV floor so it's a good way to get a guaranteed decent-or-better catch. 25 catches is quite a lot for one encounter, though!

Catch 25 Electric-type Pokémon: Tynamo

Catch 5 Electric-type Pokémon: Pikachu, Voltorb, Joltik

Power up Pokémon 5 times: 3 Great Balls

Power up Pokémon 7 times: 10 Mega Energy (Gengar, Gyarados, Pidgeot)