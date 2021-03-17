Tasks & Rewards For Charge Up Timed Research In Pokémon GO

Posted on | by Theo Dwyer | Comments

The Charge Up event is now live in Pokémon GO. Just like last week's Searching for Legends event, this event will include a Timed Research questline. Unlike last week's event, though, there will not be new Special Research, so trainers can consolidate all of their efforts toward this one questline — and, of course, hunting for the newly released Tynamo. Let's get into the Charge Up Timed Research to see what this questline will offer.

Therian Thundurus in Pokémon GO. Credit: Niantic
Therian Thundurus in Pokémon GO. Credit: Niantic

The Charge Up Timed Research in Pokémon GO includes the following tasks and rewards:

Page One of Four

  • Catch 5 Electric-type Pokémon: Pikachu
  • Evolve a Pokémon: Voltorb
  • Power up Pokémon 5 times: 10 Poké Balls
  • REWARDS: Tynamo, Unova Stone, 10 Ampharos Mega Energy

Page Two of Four

  • Make 3 Nice Throws in a row: Magnemite
  • Make 3 Curveball Throws in a row: Magnemite
  • Make 3 Great Throws: Magnemite
  • REWARDS: Magneton, 1 Sinnoh Stone, 10 Manectric Mega Energy

Page Three of Four

  • Use 7 berries to help catch Pokémon: 10 Poké Balls
  • Evolve 3 Electric-type Pokémon: Electabuzz
  • Power up Pokémon 10 times: 3 Razz Berries
  • REWARDS: Porygon, Upgrade, 15 Ampharos Mega Energy

Page Four of Four

  • Transfer 15 Pokémon: 10 Poké Balls
  • Evolve 5 Electric-type Pokémon: Jolteon
  • Power up Pokémon 15 times: Manectric
  • REWARDS: Tynamo, Unova Stone, 15 Manectric Mega Energy

Personally? I think Pokémon GO is kinda cute for what they did on Page Two. The tasks reward three Magnemite… and then the big reward brings them together as a Magneton? Gotta appreciate that creativity.

In addition to the Timed Research, you will be able to find tasks at Pokéstops. The rewards don't offer anything too crazy, but I think the Tynamo one is worth doing, as Research Encounters have an IV floor so it's a good way to get a guaranteed decent-or-better catch. 25 catches is quite a lot for one encounter, though!

  • Catch 25 Electric-type Pokémon: Tynamo
  • Catch 5 Electric-type Pokémon: Pikachu, Voltorb, Joltik
  • Power up Pokémon 5 times: 3 Great Balls
  • Power up Pokémon 7 times: 10 Mega Energy (Gengar, Gyarados, Pidgeot)

About Theo Dwyer

Theo Dwyer writes about comics, film, and games.