Tasks & Rewards For Charge Up Timed Research In Pokémon GO

The Charge Up event is now live in Pokémon GO. Just like last week's Searching for Legends event, this event will include a Timed Research questline. Unlike last week's event, though, there will not be new Special Research, so trainers can consolidate all of their efforts toward this one questline — and, of course, hunting for the newly released Tynamo. Let's get into the Charge Up Timed Research to see what this questline will offer.
The Charge Up Timed Research in Pokémon GO includes the following tasks and rewards:
Page One of Four
- Catch 5 Electric-type Pokémon: Pikachu
- Evolve a Pokémon: Voltorb
- Power up Pokémon 5 times: 10 Poké Balls
- REWARDS: Tynamo, Unova Stone, 10 Ampharos Mega Energy
Page Two of Four
- Make 3 Nice Throws in a row: Magnemite
- Make 3 Curveball Throws in a row: Magnemite
- Make 3 Great Throws: Magnemite
- REWARDS: Magneton, 1 Sinnoh Stone, 10 Manectric Mega Energy
Page Three of Four
- Use 7 berries to help catch Pokémon: 10 Poké Balls
- Evolve 3 Electric-type Pokémon: Electabuzz
- Power up Pokémon 10 times: 3 Razz Berries
- REWARDS: Porygon, Upgrade, 15 Ampharos Mega Energy
Page Four of Four
- Transfer 15 Pokémon: 10 Poké Balls
- Evolve 5 Electric-type Pokémon: Jolteon
- Power up Pokémon 15 times: Manectric
- REWARDS: Tynamo, Unova Stone, 15 Manectric Mega Energy
Personally? I think Pokémon GO is kinda cute for what they did on Page Two. The tasks reward three Magnemite… and then the big reward brings them together as a Magneton? Gotta appreciate that creativity.
In addition to the Timed Research, you will be able to find tasks at Pokéstops. The rewards don't offer anything too crazy, but I think the Tynamo one is worth doing, as Research Encounters have an IV floor so it's a good way to get a guaranteed decent-or-better catch. 25 catches is quite a lot for one encounter, though!
- Catch 25 Electric-type Pokémon: Tynamo
- Catch 5 Electric-type Pokémon: Pikachu, Voltorb, Joltik
- Power up Pokémon 5 times: 3 Great Balls
- Power up Pokémon 7 times: 10 Mega Energy (Gengar, Gyarados, Pidgeot)