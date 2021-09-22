Tasks & Rewards For Fashion Week 2021 Timed Research In Pokémon GO

The Fashion Week 2021 is now live in Pokémon GO. This event features the release of Furfrou, the unveiling of the new form-changing mechanic, and a fashionable offering in the form of new and returning costumed Pokémon. There is a Timed Research offered during the event which must be completed before the event concludes on the night of Tuesday, September 28th, 2021. Let's get into the details.

These are the full tasks and rewards for the Fashion Week 2021 Timed Research questline in Pokémon GO:

Fashion Week 2021 Timed Research Page One of Five

Take a snapshot of Shinx, Blitzle, or Furfrou in the wild: Kricketot encounter

Make 5 Nice Throws: Skitty encounter

Battle a Fashion Challenger: 1000 XP

REWARDS: Costumed Blitzle encounter, 1000 XP, 10 Poké Balls

Fashion Week 2021 Timed Research Page Two of Five

Use 5 Supereffective Charged Attacks: Mareep encounter

Make 5 Curveball Throws: Roselia encounter

Hatch an Egg: Cottonee encounter

REWARDS: Costumed Butterfree encounter, 1000 XP, 10 Poké Balls

Fashion Week 2021 Timed Research Page Three of Five

Take a snapshot of Kirlia or Skitty in the wild: Roselia encounter

Make 5 Curveball Throws in a row: Costumed Croagunk encounter

Battle 3 Fashion Challengers: 3000 XP

REWARDS: Furfrou encounter, 1000 XP, 10 Great Balls

Fashion Week 2021 Timed Research Page Four of Five

Complete 5 Field Research tasks: Costumed Kirlia encounter

Make 3 Great Throws in a row: Gothita encounter

Win a Raid In under 60 seconds: Trash Cloak Burmy

REWARDS: Costumed Sneasel Encounter, 1000 XP, 10 Ultra Balls

Fashion Week 2021 Timed Research Page One of Five

Take a snapshot of Sneasel, Croagunk, or Frillish in the wild: Costumed Shinx enclunter

Make 3 Great Curveball Throws in a row: Minccino

Battle 5 Fashion Challengers: 5000 XP

REWARDS: Frillish (Female), 2000 Stardust, Furfrou Avatar Item (Wig)

In addition to the Fashion Week 2021 Timed Research in Pokémon GO, Niantic has now rolled out the Meloetta Special Research as well as a new page in the ongoing Misunderstood Mischief Special Research. Stay tuned to Bleeding Cool for breakdowns of the tasks and rewards in those Pokémon GO questlines.