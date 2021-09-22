Tasks & Rewards For Fashion Week 2021 Timed Research In Pokémon GO
The Fashion Week 2021 is now live in Pokémon GO. This event features the release of Furfrou, the unveiling of the new form-changing mechanic, and a fashionable offering in the form of new and returning costumed Pokémon. There is a Timed Research offered during the event which must be completed before the event concludes on the night of Tuesday, September 28th, 2021. Let's get into the details.
These are the full tasks and rewards for the Fashion Week 2021 Timed Research questline in Pokémon GO:
Fashion Week 2021 Timed Research Page One of Five
- Take a snapshot of Shinx, Blitzle, or Furfrou in the wild: Kricketot encounter
- Make 5 Nice Throws: Skitty encounter
- Battle a Fashion Challenger: 1000 XP
- REWARDS: Costumed Blitzle encounter, 1000 XP, 10 Poké Balls
Fashion Week 2021 Timed Research Page Two of Five
- Use 5 Supereffective Charged Attacks: Mareep encounter
- Make 5 Curveball Throws: Roselia encounter
- Hatch an Egg: Cottonee encounter
- REWARDS: Costumed Butterfree encounter, 1000 XP, 10 Poké Balls
Fashion Week 2021 Timed Research Page Three of Five
- Take a snapshot of Kirlia or Skitty in the wild: Roselia encounter
- Make 5 Curveball Throws in a row: Costumed Croagunk encounter
- Battle 3 Fashion Challengers: 3000 XP
- REWARDS: Furfrou encounter, 1000 XP, 10 Great Balls
Fashion Week 2021 Timed Research Page Four of Five
- Complete 5 Field Research tasks: Costumed Kirlia encounter
- Make 3 Great Throws in a row: Gothita encounter
- Win a Raid In under 60 seconds: Trash Cloak Burmy
- REWARDS: Costumed Sneasel Encounter, 1000 XP, 10 Ultra Balls
- Take a snapshot of Sneasel, Croagunk, or Frillish in the wild: Costumed Shinx enclunter
- Make 3 Great Curveball Throws in a row: Minccino
- Battle 5 Fashion Challengers: 5000 XP
- REWARDS: Frillish (Female), 2000 Stardust, Furfrou Avatar Item (Wig)
In addition to the Fashion Week 2021 Timed Research in Pokémon GO, Niantic has now rolled out the Meloetta Special Research as well as a new page in the ongoing Misunderstood Mischief Special Research. Stay tuned to Bleeding Cool for breakdowns of the tasks and rewards in those Pokémon GO questlines.