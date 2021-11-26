Tasks & Rewards For Mischief Unbound Event Today In Pokémon GO
The Mischief Unbound event begins today in Pokémon GO. This Hoopa-themed event will run from Friday, November 26, 2021, at 10:00 a.m. to Monday, November 29, 2021, at 8:00 p.m. local time. It will bring forth the release of the powerful Hoopa Unbound, but not through encounter. Trainers will be tasks with a Special Research that rewards Hoopa Candy, which can now be used to unlock Hoopa Unbound via the form changing mechanic that debuted earlier in the season with Furfrou. Let's take a look at the tasks and rewards of the event's Special Research.
Here are the official tasks and rewards for the Mischief Unbound Special Research in Pokémon GO:
Page One of Three
- Take a snapshot of Hoopa: 1000 Stardust
- Catch 20 Pokémon: Lucky Egg
- Spin 3 PokéStops or Gyms: 3000 XP
- REWARDS: Incense, Poffin, 3 Golden Razz Berries
Page Two of Three
- Make 7 Curveball Throws in a Row: 1500 Stardust
- Use 20 Berries to help catch Pokémon: Star Piece
- Complete 10 Field Research Tasks: 3000 XP
- REWARDS: Incense, Super Incubator, 3 Silver Pinap Berries
Page Three of Three
- Earn 7 hearts with your Buddy: 2000 Stardust
- Catch 20 different species of Pokémon: 3 Premium Battle Passes
- Win 3 raids: 4000 XP
- REWARDS: 50 Hoopa Candy, 10000 Stardust, Hoopa T-Shirt Avatar Item
The Pokémon GO blog has confirmed that those who unlocked this Special Research by completing the Misunderstood Mischief Special Research can also purchase the event ticket in order to earn extra Hoopa Candy. They will be given the Special Research twice.
Here are the details from the blog regarding unlocking Hoopa Unbound:
You'll be able to change Hoopa's form after you complete the second set of tasks in the Mischief Unbound Special Research. Please note that you will need to have sufficiently progressed in the Misunderstood Mischief Special Research and obtained a Hoopa before being able to change Hoopa's form.
Changing Hoopa's form from Hoopa Confined to Hoopa Unbound requires 50 Hoopa Candy and 10,000 Stardust.
Changing Hoopa's form from Hoopa Unbound to Hoopa Confined requires 10 Hoopa Candy and 2,000 Stardust.