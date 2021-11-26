Tasks & Rewards For Mischief Unbound Event Today In Pokémon GO

The Mischief Unbound event begins today in Pokémon GO. This Hoopa-themed event will run from Friday, November 26, 2021, at 10:00 a.m. to Monday, November 29, 2021, at 8:00 p.m. local time. It will bring forth the release of the powerful Hoopa Unbound, but not through encounter. Trainers will be tasks with a Special Research that rewards Hoopa Candy, which can now be used to unlock Hoopa Unbound via the form changing mechanic that debuted earlier in the season with Furfrou. Let's take a look at the tasks and rewards of the event's Special Research.

Here are the official tasks and rewards for the Mischief Unbound Special Research in Pokémon GO:

Page One of Three

Take a snapshot of Hoopa: 1000 Stardust

Catch 20 Pokémon: Lucky Egg

Spin 3 PokéStops or Gyms: 3000 XP

REWARDS: Incense, Poffin, 3 Golden Razz Berries

Page Two of Three

Make 7 Curveball Throws in a Row: 1500 Stardust

Use 20 Berries to help catch Pokémon: Star Piece

Complete 10 Field Research Tasks: 3000 XP

REWARDS: Incense, Super Incubator, 3 Silver Pinap Berries

Page Three of Three

Earn 7 hearts with your Buddy: 2000 Stardust

Catch 20 different species of Pokémon: 3 Premium Battle Passes

Win 3 raids: 4000 XP

REWARDS: 50 Hoopa Candy, 10000 Stardust, Hoopa T-Shirt Avatar Item

The Pokémon GO blog has confirmed that those who unlocked this Special Research by completing the Misunderstood Mischief Special Research can also purchase the event ticket in order to earn extra Hoopa Candy. They will be given the Special Research twice.

Here are the details from the blog regarding unlocking Hoopa Unbound:

You'll be able to change Hoopa's form after you complete the second set of tasks in the Mischief Unbound Special Research. Please note that you will need to have sufficiently progressed in the Misunderstood Mischief Special Research and obtained a Hoopa before being able to change Hoopa's form. Changing Hoopa's form from Hoopa Confined to Hoopa Unbound requires 50 Hoopa Candy and 10,000 Stardust. Changing Hoopa's form from Hoopa Unbound to Hoopa Confined requires 10 Hoopa Candy and 2,000 Stardust.