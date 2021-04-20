Tasks & Rewards For Sustainability Week In Pokémon GO

The Sustainability Week event begins today, April 20th, in Pokémon GO. It will kick off at 10 AM local time and will introduce a brand new species called Binacle as well as a brand new Shiny with the release of Shiny Trubbish. There's a lot going on in this event as Niantic is running a Sustainability Campaign where players will do real-life clean-up to win bonuses in the game. There will also be a standard Timed Research which players can complete in order to win event-themed rewards. Let's take a look at what the Sustainability Week Timed Research has to offer.

The full tasks and rewards for the Sustainability Week Timed Research in Pokémon GO are:

Page One of Three

Use 5 Berries to help catch Pokémon: Oddish

Catch 7 Water-type Pokémon: Goldeen

Catch 7 Pokémon with Weather Boost: Bellsprout

Rewards: Turtwig, Venusaur Mega Energy, 1000 XP

Page Two of Three

Use 5 Berries to help catch Pokémon: Tangela

Catch 5 different species of Grass-type Pokémon: Ferroseed

Send 5 Gifts to Friends: Phanpy

Rewards: Grotle, 20 Venusaur Mega Energy, 1500 XP

Page Three of Three

Use 7 Berries to help catch Pokémon: Sunny Cherrim

Catch 40 Grass-type Pokémon: Alolan Diglett

Use an Incense: Binacle

Rewards: Venusaur, 60 Venusaur Mega Energy, 2500 XP

It's nice to see Binacle as an encounter here, considering that it is the newly release species. Unfortunately, though, the event's Shiny release of Trubbish doesn't get the same treatment, which is a bit unusual for event-themed Timed Researches. In any case, best of luck out there to those hunting for Shiny Trubbish. I'll be on the grind as well. It's crazy how something as small as a color change can turn a species from the pest of 12 KM Eggs to a desirable encounter, but hey –we love Shinies. Stay tuned for a breakdown on the event's raid rotation as well.