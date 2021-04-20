Tasks & Rewards For Sustainability Week In Pokémon GO
The Sustainability Week event begins today, April 20th, in Pokémon GO. It will kick off at 10 AM local time and will introduce a brand new species called Binacle as well as a brand new Shiny with the release of Shiny Trubbish. There's a lot going on in this event as Niantic is running a Sustainability Campaign where players will do real-life clean-up to win bonuses in the game. There will also be a standard Timed Research which players can complete in order to win event-themed rewards. Let's take a look at what the Sustainability Week Timed Research has to offer.
The full tasks and rewards for the Sustainability Week Timed Research in Pokémon GO are:
Page One of Three
- Use 5 Berries to help catch Pokémon: Oddish
- Catch 7 Water-type Pokémon: Goldeen
- Catch 7 Pokémon with Weather Boost: Bellsprout
- Rewards: Turtwig, Venusaur Mega Energy, 1000 XP
Page Two of Three
- Use 5 Berries to help catch Pokémon: Tangela
- Catch 5 different species of Grass-type Pokémon: Ferroseed
- Send 5 Gifts to Friends: Phanpy
- Rewards: Grotle, 20 Venusaur Mega Energy, 1500 XP
Page Three of Three
- Use 7 Berries to help catch Pokémon: Sunny Cherrim
- Catch 40 Grass-type Pokémon: Alolan Diglett
- Use an Incense: Binacle
- Rewards: Venusaur, 60 Venusaur Mega Energy, 2500 XP
It's nice to see Binacle as an encounter here, considering that it is the newly release species. Unfortunately, though, the event's Shiny release of Trubbish doesn't get the same treatment, which is a bit unusual for event-themed Timed Researches. In any case, best of luck out there to those hunting for Shiny Trubbish. I'll be on the grind as well. It's crazy how something as small as a color change can turn a species from the pest of 12 KM Eggs to a desirable encounter, but hey –we love Shinies. Stay tuned for a breakdown on the event's raid rotation as well.