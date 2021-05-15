Tasks & Rewards For Swablu Community Day In Pokémon GO

Today is Swablu Community Day in Pokémon GO. The festivities begin at 11am local time today, May 15th, and players who purchase an in-shop ticket will have access to the Cotton-Winged Bird Special Research. As the event has begun in earlier timezones, we now have the full details of this Special Research questline. Let's get into it.

Here's the full set of tasks and rewards for the Cotton-Winged Bird Special Research in Pokémon GO:

Page One of Four

Power up a Pokémon 10 times: 15 Poké Balls

Catch 15 Swablu: Swablu encounter

Make 10 Nice Throws: 10 Pinap Berries

REWARDS: 2000 Stardust, Swablu encounter, 1 Incense

Page Two of Four

Catch 15 Swablu: 100 Swablu Candy

Transfer 10 Pokémon: 1000 Stardust

Use 15 Pinap Berries while catching Pokémon: 15 Great Balls

REWARDS: 1500 X, Swablu encounter, 1 Incense

Page Three of Four

Make 3 Great Curveball Throws: 100 Swablu Candy

Evolve 1 Swablu: 1 Incubator

Transfer 10 Pokémon: 100 Swablu Candy

REWARDS: 2500 X, 1 Rocket Radar, 15 Ultra Balls

Page Four of Four

[AUTO-CLAIM]: 3 Silver Pinap Berries

[AUTO-CLAIM]: 1 Swablu Encounter

[AUTO-CLAIM]: 3500 XP

REWARDS: 3000 Stardust, Altaria encounter, 3 Rare Candies

Now that we have the official tasks and rewards for this Special Research questline in Pokémon GO, we can follow up on my original examination of the event's paid items and determine if this is worth buying. Personally, I do believe this ticket is worth the cost and then some. The deciding factors here are the Incenses, the Rocket Radar, and the Incubator. It very simply works out as a better value than buying the items individually, so if these are items that you would one day purchase in Pokémon GO, doing so through this ticket is a great option.

Also, be sure not to miss the free box of Ultra Balls in the Pokémon GO store. It might not be a huge amount, but it's certainly a nice gift that can make a difference. Best of luck on Swablu Community Day, everyone.