Tasks & Rewards For Swablu Community Day In Pokémon GO
Today is Swablu Community Day in Pokémon GO. The festivities begin at 11am local time today, May 15th, and players who purchase an in-shop ticket will have access to the Cotton-Winged Bird Special Research. As the event has begun in earlier timezones, we now have the full details of this Special Research questline. Let's get into it.
Here's the full set of tasks and rewards for the Cotton-Winged Bird Special Research in Pokémon GO:
Page One of Four
- Power up a Pokémon 10 times: 15 Poké Balls
- Catch 15 Swablu: Swablu encounter
- Make 10 Nice Throws: 10 Pinap Berries
- REWARDS: 2000 Stardust, Swablu encounter, 1 Incense
Page Two of Four
- Catch 15 Swablu: 100 Swablu Candy
- Transfer 10 Pokémon: 1000 Stardust
- Use 15 Pinap Berries while catching Pokémon: 15 Great Balls
- REWARDS: 1500 X, Swablu encounter, 1 Incense
Page Three of Four
- Make 3 Great Curveball Throws: 100 Swablu Candy
- Evolve 1 Swablu: 1 Incubator
- Transfer 10 Pokémon: 100 Swablu Candy
- REWARDS: 2500 X, 1 Rocket Radar, 15 Ultra Balls
Page Four of Four
- [AUTO-CLAIM]: 3 Silver Pinap Berries
- [AUTO-CLAIM]: 1 Swablu Encounter
- [AUTO-CLAIM]: 3500 XP
- REWARDS: 3000 Stardust, Altaria encounter, 3 Rare Candies
Now that we have the official tasks and rewards for this Special Research questline in Pokémon GO, we can follow up on my original examination of the event's paid items and determine if this is worth buying. Personally, I do believe this ticket is worth the cost and then some. The deciding factors here are the Incenses, the Rocket Radar, and the Incubator. It very simply works out as a better value than buying the items individually, so if these are items that you would one day purchase in Pokémon GO, doing so through this ticket is a great option.
Also, be sure not to miss the free box of Ultra Balls in the Pokémon GO store. It might not be a huge amount, but it's certainly a nice gift that can make a difference. Best of luck on Swablu Community Day, everyone.