TCG Spotlight: Some Of The Best Castform Pokémon Cards

In honor of the current spotlight on Castform in Pokémon GO's Weather Week event, let's take a look back at some of the most iconic cards featuring Castform in the Pokémon TCG. We're covering modern and vintage here, and we'd love to hear from you as well. Let us know your four favorite Castform cards in the comments below.

Castform has four different forms: Normal, Rainy, Snowy (or Foggy), and Sunny. Let's start off with a Normal Castform card and then move the focus to Rainy Castform, as this version of the Pokémon has just gotten its Shiny release. First, the cards above and below this text feature the expressive artwork of Sumiyoshi Kizuki, which is notable for its intensely heavy, textured line weight and colorful, stylized backgrounds. Both of these cards, the Normal and Rainy Castforms depicted here by Kizuki, are from the EX Hidden Legends expansion which actually featured cards of all four variants. This cartoony, stylized depiction of Castform is one of the most unique in the entirety of the Pokémon TCG.

Miki Tanaka draws perhaps the happiest Castform of all time with this Rainy Castform card from EX Delta Species. Stylistically, it looks almost like a South Park-style cardboard cutout, but personally what strikes me beyond the unique artwork is the dichotomy of Castform's mood with what raid generally symbolizes. Part of the fun of the Pokémon TCG is when the artists subvert expectations, like the funny and sweet Tyranitar Alternate Art card in the newly released Battle Styles, which depicts the normally ferocious Pokémon in a food coma. Rain is usually associated with sadness, so seeing Rainy Castform here beaming with positivity is quite nice.

What a scene. Emy Yoshida's Castform may be the one that sticks closest to the Pokémon's basic design, but it's also, to me, the best of the four because of the perfect tranquility depicted in the artwork. From the light colors, to the background, to Castform's light, peaceful smile, this is a Pokémon card that evokes emotion.