TCG Spotlight: Some Of The Best Moltres Pokémon Cards

In honor of this week's Kanto Legendary presence in Pokémon GO, let's take a look back at some of the most iconic Moltres cards from the Pokémon TCG. We're covering modern and vintage here, and we'd love to hear from you as well. Let us know your four favorite Moltres cards in the comments below.

This is just flat-out one of the most holographic holos to ever be released. The galaxy foil takes up a huge portion of this card, giving the impression that Moltres as drawn by long-time Pokémon designer Ken Sugimori is taking a lonely, graceful flight through space. When the card isn't lit up with holofoil, you can see the background detail come into focus, showing a dark mountain behind Moltres that makes its flaming body to glow even more brightly.

Gym Heroes was kind to Moltres. This set features two of the best Moltres cards ever, both drawn by Ken Sugimori. Rocket's Moltres takes on a more basic appearance that loses some of the mythical awe of Blaine's Moltres but makes up for it by looking iconic. This is the first time I've done a TCG Spotlight where the first card to showcase the focus Pokémon doesn't make the list, and that's because even though the Fossil Moltres burns with nostalgia, it was just a bit after its release that the Gym Heroes set would deliver the two best Moltres cards ever printed, even to this day.

This is so weird, and I love it. Moltres as illustrated by Ryo Ueda looks like a paper cut-out, while the flames below it look photorealistic. It creates an utterly unique, somewhat trippy depiction of the Legendary Bird, and it's made even better by the beautiful, holofoil borders of the old school ex cards. The lowercase "ex" era of the Pokémon TCG is underrated to a fault.

This one might be a bit too computer-generated for the taste of some, and I personally tend to prefer the hand-drawn style, but the way that Eske Yoshinob's Moltres seems to be flying out of this card and right up to your face is fierce enough to make the list. Also, the blue borders from the Plasma era off-sets the red flames beautifully.