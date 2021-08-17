TCG Spotlight: Some Of The Best Shellos Pokémon Cards

In honor of tonight's West Sea Shellos Spotlight Hour in Pokémon GO, let's take a look back at some of the most iconic Shellos cards from the Pokémon TCG including both vintage and modern. We'd love to hear from you, so chime in with your top Shellos picks in the comments below.

Shellos arrived in the Pokémon TCG in Diamond & Pearl – Secret Wonders. Ken Sugimori, the lead Pokémon artist and designer, supplied the artwork, though these look a lot more like his character design with a random background than usual. Normally, the backgrounds blend a bit better than this, but I still can't help but love this pair of cards. Both of them are put in a similar environment and look great side-by-side in a binder. Plus, even with the less-than-smooth background integration, Sugimori cards are a beloved staple of the hobby.

We go way left field with this Tomokazu Komiya East Sea Shellos from Platinum – Rising Rivals. Komiya is known for expressive, stylized art that verges on surreal and impressionistic. Shellos also notably has a totally different color palette than usual here with its blue replaced with a deep purple. My interpretation is that the atmosphere is painting the Pokémon in this light, because even Shellos's Shiny form looks nothing like this. The color difference and Komiya's trademark style makes this card a lovable oddity.

Finally, we see West Sea Shellos and East Sea Shellos together in this XY- Steam Siege card by Sanosuke Sakuma. With clean lines and bright coloring, depicting both Pokémon in what looks to be a tremendously happy time. This card is nothing but good vibes. It must be said, too, that Steam Siege has a ton of incredible art like this in the common cards. I strongly believe that the only reason that this set gets hate is that it has become a meme to make fun of it. It's a perfectly fine set of Pokémon cards!