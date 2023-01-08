TCL Unveils Augmented Reality Glasses During CES 2023 TCL revealed a brand-new pair of augmented reality glasses during CES 2023 as they showed off the RayNeo X2.

TCL brought an interesting announcement with them to CES 2023 as they showed off a new pair of augmented reality glasses. The company brought two items to show off in this area as we have a new pair of spectacles in the form of the Rat Neo X2, which are an enhanced pair that brings AR to life right before your eyes in a much more condensed fashion to look like regular glasses. Or at least, as close to regular glasses as they can as they're still a little bulky with the tech inside. Meanwhile, they also brought along a new VR headset in the form of the TCL NXTWEAR V, bringing their tech to VR to give you a better experience. We have info about both below from the company.

"TCL RayNeo X2 is the world's first to realize binocular full-color Micro-LED optical waveguide display in AR glasses. Tackling the industry challenge of making AR glasses look like conventional eyeglasses without compromising on tech specs, TCL RayNeo X2 maintains a subtle and lightweight body for everyday wear while serving powerful all-in-one assistant features, from smart navigation and auto-translation to photography and music play. Significant display upgrades, including a high contrast ratio (CR) of up to 100,000:1 and an outstanding image brightness of up to 1,000 nits, generate enhanced visual effects and make the AR glasses ideal for both indoor and outdoor usage."

"TCL RayNeo X2's smart GPS navigation system uses simultaneous localization and mapping (SLAM) together with gesture recognition. Its mapping showcases nearby landmarks as you move, turning your leisurely strolls and bike rides into joyful city explorations. Plus, while navigating and on the move, TCL RayNeo X2's Bluetooth-enabled on-screen message and call notifications keep you updated wherever you go. AI translation interprets multiple languages in real-time. When speaking face-to-face, the AR glasses automatically detect and translate in-person conversations with subtitles displaying on the screen – perfect for building business connections and traveling overseas. The translation features create immersive language learning experiences for the wearer. Content captured on the glasses can be easily transferred to smartphones, handy when sharing new discoveries with friends on social media. Meanwhile, enjoy your "me time" by listening to your music in unique "whisper mode", effectively preventing sound leakage while also protecting your privacy."

"TCL NXTWEAR V glasses as TCL takes a bold step in bringing virtual reality experiences to market with the NXTWEAR V virtual reality concept. With only 236g, the light and comfortable wear, enables users to forget which reality they are in as they experience realistic color performance and interactivity. The display, developed by TCL CSOT, produces a realistic color performance thanks to the VR optical module providing 108-degrees field of view and 1512ppi pixel density, improving both picture quality and relief from dizziness. Whether discovering the metaverse, playing immersive games, or learning new skills, TCL NXTWEAR V captivates users in a world they will want to explore for hours."