Team GO Rocket Arlo Battle Guide In Pokémon GO: April 2022

There has been a shakeup with the Team GO Rocket Leaders' line-ups in Pokémon GO now live as of April 2022. Not only do they have different teams, but the potentially Shiny Shadow Pokémon that you can encounter after defeating them has also changed. With this battle guide, you can build a team to defeat Team GO Rocket Leader Arlo and earn an encounter with a Shiny-capable Shadow Exeggcute.

Here is a breakdown of Arlo's team and possible counters. This time, to help our readers build their own teams from a diverse selection of possible Pokémon, I will suggest multiple counters for every possible Pokémon he will throw out. These are based not only on type effectivity but also shared weaknesses of other species on these teams and the speed of your counter Pokémon's attacks, which we'll get to below.

SLOT ONE

Exeggcute: Chandelure, Reshiram, Mamoswine

SLOT TWO

Dragonite: Mamoswine, Galarian Darmanitan, Dialga

Salamence: Mamoswine, Galarian Darmanitan, Dialga

Alolan Exeggcutor: Mamoswine, Galarian Darmanitan, Dialga

SLOT THREE

Steelix: Lucario, Machamp, Excadrill

Scizor: Reshiram, Darmanitan, Charizard

Gardevoir: Metagross, Genesect, Dialga (only if you can charge before facing Gardevoir)

SUGGESTED GENERAL TEAM

Dialga with Steel-type moves (unlock a Dragon-type second Charged Attack if possible); Mamoswine with all Ice-type moves; Lucario with Counter and Power-up Punch

FINAL TIPS FOR POKÉMON GO PLAYERS

When building a team before you know the exact line-up of Slots Two and Three, aim for general overlapping weaknesses that the options will have. For example, Mamoswine can be used against Pokémon in all three slots and it charges relatively fast.

Switch Out: Don't put your counter to the first Pokémon in your first slot. Instead, start the battle with the "Switch Out" method. Put your counter to Arlo's first slot in your second or third slot and, as soon as the battle begins, switch to that Pokémon. This switch will freeze Arlo up for a moment, allowing you to deal damage without taking damage. He will freeze after every switch and also after every Charged Attack. Utilizing this freeze is essential to defeating these powerful Shadows.

Get the Shields Down: Keep in mind… Arlo has two shields. You want to choose a Pokémon that will be able to charge up their Charged Attacks quickly so that Arlo's shields can be taken down and real damage can be done. The faster the attacks, especially with your first choice, the better off you will be. Because of this, Mamoswine is key.