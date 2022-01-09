Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles May Be Coming To Fortnite

The latest content rumor going around for Fortnite this week is that the game may be getting the Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles. Epic Games has basically spent the past three years adding almost every single IP under the sun they could get a partnership with into the game so players have a multitude of skins to choose from. Right now you can fight with characters from over 50 franchises across film, television, comic books, sports, and video games, all at the same time on the same map if you have enough players to choose different looks, in the ultimate crossover battle of pop culture icons. And there's till so much more they could add to the game. Case in point, the heroes in a half shell.

A brand new tweet today has been making the rounds from @Shpeshal_Nick, who took to his podcast to reveal that Epic Games has apparently penned a deal with Paramount to start adding some of their licenses into the game. And that the big one on the table that is being looked into is Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles. You can watch the clip here from the post below.

🍕 Fortnite x Paramount Rumor 🍕 According to @Shpeshal_Nick's source, Paramount has signed a deal with Epic Games to bring properties to Fortnite. The main one that has been stated to come to Fortnite in the future is The Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles. pic.twitter.com/Xe4CwZdtri — iFireMonkey (@iFireMonkey) January 9, 2022 Show Full Tweet

First off, having all four of the TMNT character in Fortnite would be a big boon to them as far as the nostalgia points go. However, we're a bit curious (and, as you might suspect, worried) as to what kind of design we'll get for it and who will be voicing them. Depending on what road you go down with this IP, you could make a lot of people very happy or extremely pissed off. Second, if Paramount is getting into the game, there's so much that could be added to spice things up. Properties like The Twilight Zone, Star Trek, SpongeBob SquarePants, South Park, etc. There's so many possibilities to explore, if they truly wanted to.