Telmari To Release Steam Next Fest Demo Ahead Of Launch

Phoenix Blasters announced their new game Telmari will be a part of Steam Next Fest before being released shortly after the event.

Article Summary Play Telmari demo at Steam Next Fest, full game launches February 16.

Over 100 levels with a choice of tough or easier routes in every stage.

Master Telmari's plunge bow to bounce over obstacles and evade enemies.

Speedrun opportunity: follow the cat, use arrows combo for fast gameplay.

Indie game developer and publisher Phoenix Blasters will have a free demo of Telmari at Steam Next Fest before the game is launched. This is a brand new platforming title with over 100 hand-crafted levels, which also gives you the option of taking the fast but difficult route or the longer but easier route to finish every level. Your skills will be put to the test in this one as you attempt to save your sunflowers from the prickly vines that have invaded. The demo will be available from February 5-12, with the full game being released on February 16.

Telmari

A beautifully crafted platformer with a speedrunning twist, players take on the role of Telmari – a brave young girl on a quest to save her beloved sunflowers. Traverse over 100 levels in the world of Agra, guided by a feline companion on your way to the demon tree. Armed only with a bow and some plunger-headed arrows, Telmari can fire projectiles onto surfaces, which she can then use to bounce herself over obstacles. An easy mechanic to pick up, but one which can become head-scratchingly tricky later down the line. Telmari's cat companion will lead the way through the levels ahead, showing you the quickest, most streamlined way to finish – see if you can beat them!

The main game mechanic will be the plunge bow. It will have two primary uses. Once attached to a surface, it will work as a propelling object for our heroine Telmari. This will allow her to jump faster and higher than usual. It can be used to avoid enemies by assisting Telmari to jump/fly over the enemies she encounters on her journey. After all, Telmari wouldn't damage a fly. While the mechanic is simple and easy to understand, it gives the player multiple ways to approach a level. Levels are designed to make it harder for Telmari to take shortcuts. So bouncing on arrows will often propel you into more dangerous areas—this way, we cater to two different groups of players. The more skilled players can attempt to beat the level as fast as possible using the varied and complicated combos (The more arrows you bounce onto, the faster you will go). In contrast, casual players can enjoy a safer play style, taking the longer but easier paths. Some enemies in the game move much faster than Telmari or obstruct the path. For such encounters, it will be vital to master the arrow to outmaneuver them.

