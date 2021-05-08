Temtem's Cipanku Island Update Now Available On Steam And PS5

Game developer Crema and publisher Humble Games have released an all-new update for their monster-taming game Temtem! In the update, monster tamers have the option to explore Cipanku Island and visit the first Mythic Lair in the game.

According to the press release on the game's newest update by Crema and Humble Games:

Mythic Lairs are now available through Temtem's Cipanku Island update and allow three to five players total to journey together in co-op in hopes of capturing Mythical Temtem. In Mythical Lairs, players will progress through their own randomly generated path, sharing resources amongst the team. Additionally, players will be required to form their Temtem team and inventory during the Lair, thinking strategically about when and what to bring. Throughout the Lair, players will be able to collect mythic jewels. If the team is able to collect 18 mythic jewels, they will gain access to battle the Mythical Temtem Tyranak.

For those unfamiliar with the game Temtem, it is a massively-multiplayer monster-collecting online game. Players therein seek to adventure across the Airborne Archipelago with their partner creatures, collectively and eponymously known as Temtem, which come in all shapes and sizes and have all sorts of individualized special powers. Sounds familiar, as this is a rather common trope among role-playing games, but this game has its own ideas peppered in to make it unique enough.

Are you excited for the Cipanku Island update to Temtem? Have you played this game before? Do you find it fun, or does it feel like a typical clone of certain other games? Have you played similar monster-collection games before? Let us know what you think of the genre in the comments below!