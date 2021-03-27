Tencent Games Announces New Post-Apocalyptic Game Called Undawn

Tencent Games revealed they have a brand new IP on the way for both PC and Mobile, as they're planning to released Undawn. The game will be set in a dangerous and unforgiving world somewhere in the future, as you and a squad will have to fight for survival in a post-apocalyptic fight against the dual threats of zombies and other humans. If that sounds familiar, it should, as that's the gameplay H1Z1 should have been years ago before they settled for the PvP battle royale mode. Now we're finally getting it through a different developer and game from people who we're pretty confident will follow through on the product. You can read more about it below as we wait to find out when they plan to release the game, which is slated for sometime this year.

The world has been overrun by zombies, and it's your job to survive and thrive in this hellish landscape. Combining both Player vs Player (PvP) and Player vs Environment (PvE) gameplay, Undawn is a fresh take on the open world survival experience. To survive in this huge environment, players will scavenge resources, craft better supplies and weapons, and battle with enemies both undead and very much alive. To thrive, players must band together with others to build unique shelters, trade resources, and stake out a homestead to protect themselves from the rampaging undead. Built using Unreal Engine 4, Undawn's huge open world is pushing the boundaries for both graphics and multiplayer gameplay. "With Undawn, we wanted to create a new type of action game that combines open-world freedom with RPG elements that would completely redefine the genre, regardless of platform," said Rick Li, Executive Producer at Lightspeed & Quantum Studios, Tencent Games. "The fact that we created such an amazing experience for mobile and PC platforms means that even more players around the globe will be able to survive the apocalypse together, creating the potential for a huge new type of open-world experience."