Terminator 2D: No Fate Releases New Launch Trailer

Check out the official launch trailer for Terminator 2D: No Fate, as the new side-scrolling action game will be released this Friday

Developer Bitmap Bureau and publisher Reef Entertainment dropped a new launch trailer for Terminator 2D: No Fate ahead of the game's release. This is essentially the final push to get you interested in the game, as they have created an action side-scrolling platformer, reminiscent of those originally released in the '90s, to complement the release of Terminator 2: Judgment Day. And it looks pretty awesome to where we wish this existed on SEGA Genesis/SNES. Enjoy the trailer as the game will be out this Friday, December 12.

Terminator 2D: No Fate

Play as Sarah Connor and the T-800 through a variety of thrilling missions as they take on the T-1000 and try to put a stop to Skynet's plans before the human race is annihilated. Lead the Resistance as John Connor in the future, fighting on the front lines as mankind's only hope in the War Against the Machines. In this unique story blending iconic scenes from Terminator 2: Judgment Day with original scenarios and multiple endings, humanity's fate is yours to decide.​ Terminator 2D: No Fate brings the groundbreaking action movie to life with the trademark adrenaline-pumping arcade gameplay and glorious pixel artwork the Bitmap Bureau team is known for.

Step into a classic arcade experience that pays homage to the Terminator universe with authentic arcade gameplay, music, and visuals built from the ground up.​​

Relive iconic moments and forge new paths as Sarah, John, and the T-800 in a narrative featuring a mix of classic Terminator 2: Judgment Day scenes and untold Terminator stories.

Shoot, sneak, and escape the T-1000's blades in a wide array of levels, and lead the Resistance as John Connor in critical Future War missions.

Battle against the full force of Cyberdyne and Skynet's arsenal, with multiple enemy types and adrenaline-pumping boss fights to take on.

See the world of T2: Judgment Day like never before with detailed 2D sprite artwork of your favorite characters and scenes.

Enjoy a cinematic soundtrack featuring recrafted music from the legendary T2 score and all-new compositions.

Aim for the highest rank in each level to reign supreme on your high-score table and achieve arcade immortality.

Mix things up with multiple different game modes to choose from: Story Mode, Arcade Mode, Infinite Mode, Boss Rush, Mother of the Future, and Level Training!

