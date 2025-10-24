Posted in: Games, Indie Games, Video Games | Tagged: Relevo, Selecta Play, Terrifier: The ARTcade Game

Terrifier: The ARTcade Game Confirms November Release Date

After showcasing a demo earlier this month, Terrifier: The ARTcade Game has been given an official launch date for late November

Become Art the Clown and rampage through retro-styled, pixelated environments inspired by the Terrifier films.

Features gory beat 'em up action, local co-op for up to 4 players, and wild multiplayer game modes to master.

Enjoy brutal finishers, a bloody arsenal of weapons, diverse stages, epic boss battles, and a chiptune soundtrack.

Indie game developer Relevo and publisher Selecta Play have confirmed the release date for their new horror game, Terrifier: The ARTcade Game. After having a successful run with the demo during Steam Next Fest last week, the team has revealed that the full version of the game will be released for Steam on November 21, 2025. The news came with a new trailer, which you can check out here.

Terrifier: The ARTcade Game

Step into a world of pixelated carnage with Terrifier: The ARTcade Game, a gory retro fighting beat 'em up packed with intense action, dark humor, and tons of fun! Inspired by the classic beat 'em up games of the 80s and 90s. Become Art the Clown, the sinister and unpredictable villain from the Terrifier series, as you unleash chaos across a variety of locations. Each stage is a movie set where a film about Art is being produced, but you're here to disrupt the show!

Gorgeous Pixel Art & Animation: The game captures the essence of the Terrifier films with bright, cartoonish pixel art and fluid animations that vividly depict the gruesome action.

Multiplayer Mayhem: Team up with up to 4 players for a chaotic local co-op experience. Work together or against each other in various game modes, each offering its own unique challenges.

Bloody Arsenal of Weapons: From chainsaws to cleavers, pick up a variety of weapons to turn your enemies into a bloody pulp. Power-ups scattered throughout the stages give you an extra edge in combat.

Diverse Stages & Boss Battles: Travel through multiple stages, each with different paths to explore and enemies to defeat. At the end of each stage, prepare for intense boss battles that will test your skills.

Chiptune Soundtrack: Relive the golden age of gaming with a glorious chiptune soundtrack that perfectly complements the retro aesthetic and adds to the chaotic atmosphere.

Over-the-Top Attacks & Finishers: Enjoy hilarious and gory attacks that make every fight as entertaining as it is brutal. The finishing moves are guaranteed to leave a lasting impression!

Multiple Game Modes: Dive into six game modes, offering quick beat 'em up sessions or extended challenges, each with unique twists and obstacles to keep the gameplay fresh and exciting.

