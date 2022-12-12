Tetris 99 Announced Tetris 99 Maximum Cup With Kirby's Dream Buffet

Nintendo revealed a brand new Maximum Cup is coming to Tetris 99; this time, the game will focus on Kirby's Dream Buffet. Starting on December 15th at 11pm PT and running all the way through December 19th, you can play in the latest cup to score some special items from one of Nintendo's games released back in August. Much like previous cups, you're not really fighting for anything except points, which you will get by competing in various rounds of the game and being able to unlock new items such as music, new backgrounds, and more, all tied to the Kirby game so you have a little bit of a crossover. Here's the full details of what to expect before Thursday evening.

"To participate, any Nintendo Switch Online member just needs to play the Tetris 99 online mode during the event period. Players will earn event points based on their placement in each match. Once players have accumulated a total of 100 event points, a new theme will unlock, featuring background art, music, and Tetrimino designs inspired by the Kirby's Dream Buffet game. There's even a free seven-day trial available for new Nintendo Switch Online members if you'd like to participate for the first time! In the Kirby's Dream Buffet game, which is available now in Nintendo eShop, you'll join Kirby on a rolling adventure of food-themed stages in a cute and delicious four-player competition. The game features a delectable spread of game modes. In Gourmet Grand Prix, up to four players** will race across mouth-watering obstacle courses, collecting strawberries to plump up Kirby. Race mode will have players rolling through a course of delectable foods to get to the finish first. In between races, minigames offer the perfect palate cleanser. And it all culminates in Battle Royale, the final confrontation to see which Kirby has grown largest."