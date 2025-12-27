Posted in: Games, Indie Games, Video Games | Tagged: Steelkrill Studio, The 18th Attic

The 18th Attic Arrives On Steam in Early February

A new paranormal hunting game called The 18th Attic has been confirmed for release on Steam, as the title arrives this February

Article Summary The 18th Attic releases on Steam in February, offering a new indie psychological horror experience.

Play as a man trapped in a haunted attic time loop armed with a camera and your loyal cat companion.

Photograph and identify paranormal anomalies to uncover hidden memories and sinister secrets.

Manage limited resources, survive deadly threats, and solve the attic's haunting mysteries to escape.

Indie game developer and publisher Steelkrill Studio has confirmed their upcoming paranormal hunting game, The 18th Attic, will arrive on Steam this February. The game has you playing as a man trapped ina time loop in a haunted attic with just a camera, your cat, and the knowledge you gain day by day to find your way out. You'll fund town the paranormal anomalies that are causing the problem to set you free, if you're able to catch them in time. Enjoy the trailer and info here as the game arrives on February 2, 2026.

The 18th Attic

The 18th Attic is a psychological horror game where you play as a man trapped in a loop, armed only with an instant picture camera. Hunt down paranormal anomalies lurking around by taking their pictures and detecting their presence to unravel the haunting secrets of your past. Each photo will unlock a new memory. Will you uncover them all? Use your instant picture camera to take photos of paranormal anomalies that you find strange. Each photo unlocks a memory.. but beware – they will try to trick you and some anomalies are not as friendly as the others.

Detect and capture paranormal anomalies and remove them by taking a picture — shifting shadows, spectral figures, and cryptic disturbances — as you piece together the attic's harrowing past. Each photo brings you closer to uncovering its sinister secrets, but the anomalies won't go quietly. Equipped with a instant picture camera and a lighter, you have to scan your environment. Be careful not to run out of photo cartridges, otherwise you won't be able to haunt the paranormal .. and beware your health. Some anomalies can attack you.

Experience a realistic environment where any changes that you miss may be deadly. Use your quick picture camera to catch paranormal anomalies that are hiding in sight. If you encounter the paranormal and anomalies, then take a picture with your camera. Be mindful, some anomalies are not very friendly and they are out to get you. There will be different type of anomalies, so always keep a sharp eye of your area. Use your lighter in dark corners that some anomalies may be hiding to trick your eyes. If things get to much tense, you also have a companion which will confront you a bit. Prepare to confront your deepest fears and test your resolve and observation skills. Can you survive the loop and uncover the truth, or will the attic claim you forever? Climb up the Attic.

