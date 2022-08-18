The 2022 World Championships Event Begins In Pokémon GO Today

The 2022 Pokémon World Championships are happening this week, and Niantic is hosting a tie-in event for Pokémon GO. Let's get into the details for this event which starts today.

Here's what the 2022 Pokémon World Championships event is bringing to Pokémon GO starting today:

Date and time: Thursday, August 18, 2022, from 10:00 a.m. to Tuesday, August 23, 2022, at 8:00 p.m. local time.

Thursday, August 18, 2022, from 10:00 a.m. to Tuesday, August 23, 2022, at 8:00 p.m. local time. New Costumed Pokémon: World Championships 2022 Pikachu will be released. It can be encountered in its Shiny form. With this and the upcoming GO Fest Finale event, we have two new Costumed Pikachu this month.

World Championships 2022 Pikachu will be released. It can be encountered in its Shiny form. With this and the upcoming GO Fest Finale event, we have two new Costumed Pikachu this month. Event Music: Music inspired by Victory Road will play during PVP bouts in the GO Battle League.

Music inspired by Victory Road will play during PVP bouts in the GO Battle League. Trainers Battles : You can fight Trainers with Pokémon teams inspired by Regional Champions at PokéStops on the map. This is one of the rare times we have seen this outside of a ticketed event. Now, speaking of battle…

: You can fight Trainers with Pokémon teams inspired by Regional Champions at PokéStops on the map. This is one of the rare times we have seen this outside of a ticketed event. Now, speaking of battle… GO Battle League Bonuses: 20 GO Battle League sets will be available daily, meaning you can battle a whopping 100 times. Triple Stardust from GO Battle League win rewards.

Timed Research: Complete this by the end of the event to receive an Elite Fast TM, an Elite Charged TM, and encounters with World Championships 2022 Pikachu.

Complete this by the end of the event to receive an Elite Fast TM, an Elite Charged TM, and encounters with World Championships 2022 Pikachu. Wild Spawns: Nidoran♀, Mankey, Machop, Mudkip, Sableye, Meditite, Swablu, Spheal, Croagunk, and Dewpider. Scraggy and Galarian Stunfisk will be rare spawns.

Nidoran♀, Mankey, Machop, Mudkip, Sableye, Meditite, Swablu, Spheal, Croagunk, and Dewpider. Scraggy and Galarian Stunfisk will be rare spawns. Raids Tier One: World Championships 2022 Pikachu, Galarian Farfetch'd, Marill, Barboach, Timburr, Scraggy. All can be Shiny except Scraggy. Tier Three: Primeape, Lickitung, Skarmory. All can be Shiny except Primeape. Tier Five: Zacian, Zamazenta Mega Raids: Mega Slowbro

Field Research Encounters: Bulbasaur, Rhyhorn, Gastly, Magikarp, Chikorita, Galarian Zigzagoon, Beldum, Galarian Zigzagoon, and Fletchling.

Bulbasaur, Rhyhorn, Gastly, Magikarp, Chikorita, Galarian Zigzagoon, Beldum, Galarian Zigzagoon, and Fletchling. Community Day attacks: The following attacks will be available through evolution: Evolve Rhydon to get a Rhyperior with the Charged Attack Rock Wrecker. Evolve Haunter to get a Gengar with the Charged Attack Shadow Punch. Evolve Magikarp to get a Gyarados with the Charged Attack Aqua Tail. Evolve Metang to get a Metagross with the Charged Attack Meteor Mash. Evolve Fletchinder to get a Talonflame with the Fast Attack Incinerate.