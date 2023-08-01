Posted in: Behaviour Interactive, Dead by Daylight, Games, Video Games | Tagged: alien, DBD

The Alien Franchise Is Coming To Dead By Daylight

In the latest teaser from Dead By Daylight, it looks like the Alien franchise will be coming to the game as the next movie-related tome.

Behaviour Interactive dropped a teaser video this morning for Dead By Daylight teasing the fact that the Alien franchise is coming to the game. Over the years, the company has managed to work with an array of horror and sci-fi movie franchises to bring characters you wouldn't even think of seeing in the game to life as horrible monsters looking to kill anything in their path. These include Michael Myers, Leatherface, Freddy Krueger, Amanda Young (Saw), Ghost Face, Pyramid Head, Pinhead, Sadako (The Ring), and Nemesis and Wesker (Resident Evil). All of them have left their own mark on the game in different ways and have both been absolute inspirations to get the job done with the generators and get the hell out as quickly as possible. But the question among fans is always going to be, "Who's next?" What franchise will they be able to work a deal out with and have them come in. We got our answer this morning.

As you can see in the brief trailer below, the team has apparently worked out a deal with 20th Century Studios to bring the signs, sounds, and creatures from the Alien franchise to the game. It's pretty clear that the main Xenomorph is going to be the killer for this section, and unless we're taking this way out of context, it appears the Nostromo is going to be the location for the content, which would be really awesome to fight back against this thing on the ship that helped make it famous. The only question left at this point is whether or not they'll have any of the ship's crew be survivors. Because it would be really awesome to get the Sigourney Weaver version of Ripley in Dead By Daylight. This, however, is just a teaser. We'll see when they decide to reveal more in the weeks to come.

