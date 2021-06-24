The Bidoof Breakout Begins Tomorrow In Pokémon GO: Full Details

The Bidoof Breakout is imminent. Starting Friday, June 25th, 2021, at 10:00 AM and running until Thursday, July 1st, 2021, at 8:00 PM local time, a stampede of this buck-toothed Pokémon will invade Pokémon GO. Let's take a deep dive into this week-long event's details.

The details for Bidoof Breakout were announced over at the Pokémon GO blog:

Bidoof will be appearing more often in the wild, in raids, and in encounters after you complete event-exclusive Field Research! If you're lucky, you might encounter a Shiny Bidoof! Our preliminary research suggests that the rate at which Bidoof will be appearing in the wild will increase over the course of the event.

This is absolutely, without question the main feature of the event. Shiny releases in Pokémon GO are getting rarer and rare in events, with essentially nothing released in the wild this month at all except Shiny Bidoof. This is very much the quiet before the storm that will be GO Fest 2021, that's for sure. Shiny Bidoof is a brighter, more golden version of the Pokémon. It's not hugely different but is noticeable.

On certain days of the event, Bidoof you encounter will know attacks that they normally cannot learn. On Thursday, July 1, 2021, from 10:00 a.m. to 8:00 p.m. local time, you can use a Charged TM to teach Bidoof any of these attacks. After the event, you can use an Elite Charged TM to do the same. During each of the times listed below, you can encounter Bidoof that know the following attacks.

These new Bidoof moves in Pokémon GO aren't exactly useful but are instead an example of this event embracing the meme. An ongoing meme imagines this docile species with powers to rival even the Pokémon god, Arceus. The moves included are:

From Friday, June 25th, 2021, at 10:00 AM to Saturday, June 26th, 2021, at 11:59 PM local time: Shadow Ball.

From Sunday, June 27th, 2021, at 12:00 AM to Monday, June 28th, 2021, at 11:59 PM local time: Thunderbolt.

From Tuesday, June 29, 2021, at 12:00 AM to Wednesday, June 30, 2021, at 11:59 PM local time: Ice Beam.

It's not only Bidoof getting a new move. Now, Bibarel will also get:

Evolve Bidoof anytime during the event to get a Bibarel that knows Hyper Beam.

Also, we get some Shadow Bidoof action:

Team GO Rocket has plans to cash in on the Bidoof Breakout and have turned more Bidoof into Shadow Pokémon, so get out there and save those Bidoof!

In addition to all of the above, there will be increasing XP bonuses leading up to a very generous, and rare, quadruple XP for a full two days in Pokémon GO to close out June 2021's events.

On certain days throughout the week, different in-game bonuses will be available! 2× Catch XP: From Friday, June 25, 2021, at 10:00 a.m. to Saturday, June 26, 2021, at 11:59 p.m. local time 3× Catch XP: From Sunday, June 27, 2021, at 12:00 a.m. to Monday, June 28, 2021, at 11:59 p.m. local time 4× Catch XP: From Tuesday, June 29, 2021, at 12:00 a.m. to Wednesday, June 30, 2021, at 11:59 p.m. local time

And with this event, so ends perhaps the least eventful month in Pokémon GO in years. With the exception of Gible Community Day and this event, there has been not much going on leading up to GO Fest which, compared to last year's intense Timed Researches leading up to the main event, has left much to be desired. Hopefully, this fun and silly romp will help redeem Niantic a bit for this odd choice made in the middle of a storm of odd choices.