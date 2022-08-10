The Bug Out! 2022 Event Begins Today In Pokémon GO

The Bug Out! 2022 event begins today in Pokémon GO, bringing forth Chill Drive Genesect in Tier Five raids, Mega Scizor in Mega Raids, Pansage worldwide in the wild, Shiny Venipede, and more. Let's get into the details.

Here's what happening in the Pokémon GO annual Bug Out! event for 2022:

Date and time: Wednesday, August 10th, 2022, at 10:00 AM to Tuesday, August 16, 2022, at 8:00 PM local time.

Wednesday, August 10th, 2022, at 10:00 AM to Tuesday, August 16, 2022, at 8:00 PM local time. New Shiny release: Shiny Venipede will be available starting with this event and moving forward. It will be available in the wild.

Shiny Venipede will be available starting with this event and moving forward. It will be available in the wild. New Pokémon release: Grubbin will be released in Pokémon GO with a special method to evolve it all the way up. Trainers can use 25 Grubbin Candy to evolve Grubbin into Charjabug, but you'll need to get out there and either activate or find a Lure to unlock Vikavolt. Be near a Magnetic Lure Module to enable Charjabug's evolution to Vikavolt. In addition to being near the Module, you'll need 100 Grubbin Candy.

Grubbin will be released in Pokémon GO with a special method to evolve it all the way up. Trainers can use 25 Grubbin Candy to evolve Grubbin into Charjabug, but you'll need to get out there and either activate or find a Lure to unlock Vikavolt. Be near a Magnetic Lure Module to enable Charjabug's evolution to Vikavolt. In addition to being near the Module, you'll need 100 Grubbin Candy. Mythical Pokémon arrival : Genesect with a Chill Drive will make its debut in five-star raids, and it will be Shiny-capable.

: Genesect with a Chill Drive will make its debut in five-star raids, and it will be Shiny-capable. Mega Scizor arrives in Mega Raid: Mega Scizor will make its debut in Mega Raids, answering the question of what the mysterious, missing Mega feature was from the slate of August 2022 content.

Mega Scizor will make its debut in Mega Raids, answering the question of what the mysterious, missing Mega feature was from the slate of August 2022 content. Wild Spawns: Caterpie, Weedle, Ledyba, Spinarak, Yanma, Wurmple, Surkit, Kricketot, Venipede, Karrablast, Joltik, Shelmet, Gruppin, and Dewpider. Rare spawns will include Pineco, Skorupi, and Dwebble.

Caterpie, Weedle, Ledyba, Spinarak, Yanma, Wurmple, Surkit, Kricketot, Venipede, Karrablast, Joltik, Shelmet, Gruppin, and Dewpider. Rare spawns will include Pineco, Skorupi, and Dwebble. Collection Challenge : Trainers who complete this event's challenge, which focuses on catching Bug-type Pokémon, will receive a new Bug Catcher Pose and 15,000 XP.

: Trainers who complete this event's challenge, which focuses on catching Bug-type Pokémon, will receive a new Bug Catcher Pose and 15,000 XP. Group Bonuses: If three or more Trainers join an in-person Raid Battle, even more of a "certain wild Bug-type Pokémon will appear for fifteen minutes in a 300-meter radius around the Gym that hosted the raid." Niantic goes on to clarify that this "certain" species will rotate, and all of them are Shiny-capable: August 10th: Wurmple August 11th: Caterpie August 12th: Spinarak August 13th: Venipede August 14th: Kricketot August 15th: Weedle August 16th: Ledyba

If three or more Trainers join an in-person Raid Battle, even more of a "certain wild Bug-type Pokémon will appear for fifteen minutes in a 300-meter radius around the Gym that hosted the raid." Niantic goes on to clarify that this "certain" species will rotate, and all of them are Shiny-capable: Event Bonus: Double XP for catching Pokémon with Nice, Great, and Excellent Throws.

Raids: Tier One: Paras, Pineco, Joltik Three-star: Venomoth, Pinsir, Forrestress, Shuckle Tier Five: Genesect (Chill Drive) Mega: Mega Scizor



The new Ultra Unlock features added to Pokémon GO's Bug Out! 2022 event include:

Pansage available globally: This normally regional Pokémon will be available in the wild and in raids. It will be Shiny-capable.

This normally regional Pokémon will be available in the wild and in raids. It will be Shiny-capable. Unown T in raids: A Shiny-capable Unown T will join Tier One raids.

A Shiny-capable Unown T will join Tier One raids. Timed Research: A Bug-type Pokémon-themed Timed Research will offer Trainers some Mega Scizor Energy.

A Bug-type Pokémon-themed Timed Research will offer Trainers some Mega Scizor Energy. Ultra Unlock Event Bonuses: Additional Candy for successfully catching Pokémon with Nice Throws, Great Throws, and Excellent Throws. Increased chance for Trainers level 31 and up to receive Candy XL for successfully catching Pokémon with Nice Throws, Great Throws, and Excellent Throws.

