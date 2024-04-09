Posted in: Games, Mobile Games, Niantic, Pokémon GO | Tagged: Bug Out, pokemon, World of Wonders

The Bug Out Event Brings A Swarm To Pokémon GO Once Again

Mega Heracross and a new spawn bonus around completed raids debut in the annual Pokémon GO Bug Out event. Here are the full details.

Article Summary The Bug Out 2024 event runs from April 12-17 with Mega Heracross debuting in Pokémon GO.

Raid completion triggers a 15-minute spawn bonus for more Pokémon around the gym.

Catch shiny potential Bug-types like Caterpie and Weedle, plus rare spawns like Nincada.

New Field Research tasks offer encounters with various Bug-types and Mega Energy rewards.

The Bug Out event returns for its annual infestation of Pokémon GO. This time around, in addition to the obvious focus on Bug-type Pokémon, the event is leaning heavily into raid-themed content with the release of Mega Heracross and a new spawn bonus around completed raids. Let's get into the details.

Here's what's happening for the Bug Out 2024 event in Pokémon GO:

Date and time: Friday, April 12, at 10:00 a.m. to Wednesday, April 17, 2024, at 8:00 p.m. local time

Friday, April 12, at 10:00 a.m. to Wednesday, April 17, 2024, at 8:00 p.m. local time New Pokémon: There are no new species coming in this event.

There are no new species coming in this event. Shiny release: There are also no Shiny releases either. This event seems more focused on in-game bonuses, including a new spawn bonus at raids.

There are also no Shiny releases either. This event seems more focused on in-game bonuses, including a new spawn bonus at raids. Wild Spawns: Caterpie (can be Shiny), Weedle (can be Shiny), Shuckle (can be Shiny), Wurmple (can be Shiny), Kricketot (can be Shiny), Combee (can be Shiny), Dwebble (can be Shiny), and Sweaddle. Rare spawns will be Nincada and (can be Shiny) Cutiefly (can be Shiny).

Caterpie (can be Shiny), Weedle (can be Shiny), Shuckle (can be Shiny), Wurmple (can be Shiny), Kricketot (can be Shiny), Combee (can be Shiny), Dwebble (can be Shiny), and Sweaddle. Rare spawns will be Nincada and (can be Shiny) Cutiefly (can be Shiny). Event bonuses: Once two or more Trainers successfully complete an in-person raid, more Pokémon will appear around the Gym that hosted the raid for 15 minutes. Collection Challenges that reward encounters with Bug-types and Mega Energy for certain Bug-types. PokéStop Showcases for event-themed Pokémon.

Raids: Tier One: Pineco (can be Shiny), Shuckle (can be Shiny), Nincada (can be Shiny), and Skorupi (can be Shiny) Tier Three: Beedrill (can be Shiny), Pinsir (can be Shiny), and Kleavor (can be Shiny) Tier Five: Tapu Bulu (can be Shiny) Mega Raids: Mega Charizard X until April 13th at 10:00 a.m. (can be Shiny) Mega Heracross making its Pokémon GO debut (can be Shiny)

Field Research: Encounters include Paras (can be Shiny), Venonat (can be Shiny), Plant Cloak Burmy (can be Shiny), Sandy Cloak Burmy (can be Shiny), Trash Cloak Burmy (can be Shiny), Karrablast (can be Shiny), Shelmet (can be Shiny), Dewpider (can be Shiny), and Wimpod (can be Shiny). Mega Energy can be earned for Mega Beedrill, Mega Pinsir, and Mega Scizor.

