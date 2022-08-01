The Cards Of Pokémon TCG: Astral Radiance Part 7: Glaceon & More

In May 2022, Pokémon TCG released the second main series set of 2022. The expansion, Sword & Shield – Astral Radiance, came out on May 27th, 2022. It is the tenth set under the Sword & Shield banner and is the first to include the Radiant Pokémon mechanic. Radiant Pokémon are similar to Shining Pokémon of the past as they include a Shiny Pokémon with holofoil and texture on the figure rather than the background. The difference, though, is a special holo pattern on the text area of the card. Sword & Shield – Astral Radiance also continues the Trainer Gallery, a special subset of Character Rares, Character Super Rares, Full Art Trainers, and Black & Gold VMAXes that began in the previous set, Sword & Shield – Brilliant Stars. Follow me through a journey through this latest set as we appreciate the artwork, discuss the card's place in the set, and discuss what certain elements of the expansion may imply for the future of the Pokémon TCG. Today, let's continue with the Water-types.

Artist aoki takes on Regice, the Ice-type Legendary Titan of Hoenn. This card uses subtle effects to punch up the art, with a light circle of ice and water around Regice's arm showing a powerful spinning motion. Behind Regice, the cool blues and purples are so effective they can almost give you a shiver.

Then, we have an Eeveelution in this house with an adorable Glaceon by saino misaki. Glaceon here is pictured in a sunny field, paw on a piece of fruit, smiling at someone off-panel. My thought here is that a passing Pokémon trainer gave Glaceon a berry and that Glaceon acknowledges the gesture with warm acceptance.

Finally, Shinji Kanda delivers a Whiscash that uses sketchy linework and a wild, whimsical color scheme for a Whiscash that evokes Komiya. The background here is especially stunning, with fine details and perspective that gives this trippy take on the Pokémon world a terrific sense of visual depth.

Stay tuned for the continuing journey through Pokémon TCG: Sword & Shield – Astral Radiance. To look back on this series, click the Astral Radiance tag below. Next time, this journey continues with the main set.