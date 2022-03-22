The Cards Of Pokémon TCG: Brilliant Stars Part 16: Aggron V & VMAX

Pokémon TCG has released the first set of 2022. The expansion, Sword & Shield – Brilliant Stars, came out on February 25th, 2022. It is the ninth set under the Sword & Shield banner and is the first to include the Pokémon-VSTAR mechanic. VSTARs are a replacement for the VMAX mechanic, which is being phased out of the main portion of the set after this release. Sword & Shield – Brilliant Stars also debuts the Trainer Gallery, a special subset of Character Rares, Character Super Rares, Full Art Trainers, and Black & Gold VMAXes that can be pulled in the reverse holo slot. Follow me through a journey through this latest set as we appreciate the artwork, discuss the card's place in the set, and discuss what certain elements of the expansion may imply for the future of the Pokémon TCG. Today, we'll take a look at three Ultra Rare cards in the set.

Here we are with a video game cutscene screenshot-style card featuring Morpeko. While I'm not huge on the 3D style of the artwork, I do like how well Sword & Shield – Brilliant Stars carries out cohesive but subtle themes. I wrote about how the Mimikyu feature on the V & VMAX cards is reflected in both the Mimikyu Character Cards and the Acerola Full Art. Now, we get a Morpeko V showing its Hangry form which reflects the Marnie Full Art that is in the Trainer section of the set. Aggron V & VMAX: Aggron gets way too much hate from players who use it as the go-to example of Pokémon GO players using the wrong counters. While Aggron's stats in the game aren't as terrific as other comparable species, I can't let that stop me from loving such a badass design. Aggron looks incredibly powerful on the V and genuinely awesome on the VMAX, which seems to tower higher than a building in Unova.

