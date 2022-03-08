The Cards Of Pokémon TCG: Brilliant Stars Part 2: Burmy Line

Pokémon TCG has released the first set of 2022. The expansion, Sword & Shield – Brilliant Stars, came out on February 25th, 2022. It is the ninth set under the Sword & Shield banner and is the first to include the Pokémon-VSTAR mechanic. VSTARs are a replacement for the VMAX mechanic, which is being phased out of the main portion of the set after this release. Sword & Shield – Brilliant Stars also debuts the Trainer Gallery, a special subset of Character Rares, Character Super Rares, Full Art Trainers, and Black & Gold VMAXes that can be pulled in the reverse holo slot. Follow me through a journey through this latest set as we appreciate the artwork, discuss the card's place in the set, and discuss what certain elements of the expansion may imply for the future of the Pokémon TCG. Today, we'll take a look at the set's Burmy line.

This was a fun surprise for me when putting together my binder of Sword & Shield – Brilliant Stars. When a set first comes out, its the Vs, the VSTARs, the Alternate Arts, the Character Rares, the Full Arts, the Rainbow Rares, and the Gold Secret Rares that stand out most. I personally feel like it's pack openings and binder building that really familiarizes one with the set's commons, uncommons, and rares. Among my favorites of those cards in this latest Pokémon TCG set is the split-evolutionary line of Burmy. We get all three Burmy (Sandy Cloak, Plant Cloak, and Trash Cloak) on a single card, which in and of itself is an awesome idea executed well with a terrific illustration. Then, all three cloaks get their Wormadam and we also get the male-exclusive variant evolution of Mothim.

