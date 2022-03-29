The Cards Of Pokémon TCG: Brilliant Stars Part 23: Final Full Arts

Pokémon TCG has released the first set of 2022. The expansion, Sword & Shield – Brilliant Stars, came out on February 25th, 2022. It is the ninth set under the Sword & Shield banner and is the first to include the Pokémon-VSTAR mechanic. VSTARs are a replacement for the VMAX mechanic, which is being phased out of the main portion of the set after this release. Sword & Shield – Brilliant Stars also debuts the Trainer Gallery, a special subset of Character Rares, Character Super Rares, Full Art Trainers, and Black & Gold VMAXes that can be pulled in the reverse holo slot. Follow me through a journey through this latest set as we appreciate the artwork, discuss the card's place in the set, and discuss what certain elements of the expansion may imply for the future of the Pokémon TCG. Today, we'll take a look at three of the set's most notable Full Arts.

Now, we wrap up the Full Art Pokémon today, as the rest of the cards in this section of the set are Alternate Arts and Trainer Supporters, which we'll get to in future installments. We see Zamazenta, Flygon, and Arceus get Full Art Vs, all of which are relatively strong. Flygon isn't one of the most popular Pokémo so I know that some may see this as a lesser hit, but I really like the simple orange swirl and Flygon's intense pose here. Zamazenta V looks strong as well, but I will say that the nobility of this form is better communicated in the artwork of the standard V. Finally, the Full Art Arceus V may be overshadowed by the Arceus VSTAR and Alt Art cards in this set, yes, but it's still brilliantly executed with the pink background allowing Arceus's golden elements to pop.

Stay tuned for the continuing journey through Pokémon TCG: Sword & Shield – Brilliant Stars. To look back on this series, click the Brilliant Stars tag below. Next time, this journey moves into the Alt Art section of the set.