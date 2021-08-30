The Cards Of Pokémon TCG: Burning Shadows Part 7

Let's take a trip through recent Pokémon TCG history. On August 4th, 2017, the Pokémon TCG released the third set of the Sun & Moon era: Burning Shadows. This set primarily focused on Fire-type Pokémon and Dark-type Pokémon, with Charizard and Necrozma being some of the main pulls. The Mythical Pokémon Marshadow was also a major focus. This set continued the Pokémon-GX mechanic introduced in Sun & Moon Base earlier that year and continued the trend of including a large number of Full Arts and Secret Rares. Increasing the number of Full Arts and Secret Rares in sets is a trend that has continued to this day. Now, we continue our journey with the Full Art Pokémon-GX cards of the set.

Machamp GX Full Art & Lycanroc GX Full Art: All right, first, I have to let this be said… I don't hate these cards, so let's start with a positive. The blue linework of Full Art GX cards isn't as attractive as the gold of the Full Art EX cards, but it looks quite nice on the textured foil of these cards. Where Full Art GX cards go wrong, though, is their adherence to a single, flat color that corresponds to the Pokémon's typing. This essentially means that until Sun & Moon – Team Up arrives to heroically introduce Alternate Arts that Fighting-type cards like this Machamp and Lycanroc are doomed to… well, they're doomed to doo-doo brown. I don't know what went into making these Full Arts have this blank and drab background, but Water-type end up looking like sparkling water. Fire-types, like rubies. Normal-types, like shimmering silver. Fighting-types, unfortunately, had to take an L for the entire era.

With this series, we will spotlight all of the exciting pulls from Burning Shadows, which you can see as they release by following the set's Bleeding Cool tag. Next time, the spotlight on Pokémon TCG: Sun & Moon – Burning Shadows continues with more GX cards.