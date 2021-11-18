The Cards Of Pokémon TCG: Celebrations 25th Anniversary Set Part 20

The Pokémon TCG honors its landmark 25th Anniversary this year with a new special set, Celebrations. Celebrations pays homage to 25 years of this incredible hobby with 25 all-holo cards featuring iconic Pokémon from the past and present of the franchise. This set also features the Classic Collection subset, which consists of 25 reprints of iconic cards from every time period of the Pokémon TCG, including cards from Base Set all the way up to the Sun & Moon era. Now, let's begin our journey through the series by spotlighting the 50 cards of this set.

Oh man, oh man. Listen, I love the Black & White and XY eras. To me, the Full Art EXs from these eras remain unmatched in many ways. They used heavy texture of brilliant gold lines with moody backgrounds themed to the Pokémon to create cards that felt like incredible pulls. Full Arts suffered during the next era, Sun & Moon, with blue foil lines and weaker, flat backgrounds. Here, we have a Mewtwo EX from Black & White – Next Destinies which looks incredible due to the gold coloring meshing well with the textured style of the Classic Collection subset and an unfortunate Xerneas EX from the XY base set. Now, before I continue, know this… this is likely a controversial opinion, but I actually like Xerneas quite a bit better than Mewtwo. This leads me to be a bit critical of this card, which is, unfortunately, the worst artwork of many available options. There is a promo card with the same card text with better artwork. There's another superior promo that depicts Xerneas as a Shiny. Most painful of all, the XY base set features a Full Art Xerneas EX which is by far one of the most beautiful Full Arts that the Pokémon TCG has ever printed. That would've been a beautiful option but hey… at least Xerneas gets a place in the Classic Collection.

With this series, we will spotlight all of the cards of Celebrations