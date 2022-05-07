The Cards Of Pokémon TCG: Celestial Storm Part 12: Palossand GX

Bleeding Cool's journey through the Sun & Moon era of the Pokémon TCG continues. Now that our spotlight series has moved through the first seven sets of this block (Sun & Moon base, Guardians Rising, Burning Shadows, Crimson Invasion, Ultra Prism, Shining Legends, and Forbidden Light), now it's time to look at the next set from this era: Sun & Moon – Celestial Storm was released on August 3rd, 2018. This set has some interesting focuses including the expansion's mascot of the Dragon-type Rayquaza, the Hoenn Starters, and Kanto Pokémon. This set also continued the inclusion of Prism Star cards which could be pulled by lucky collectors in the reverse holo slot. Today, we continue our journey by moving to the Fighting-type cards which, in the Pokémon TCG, encompasses species that are normally Rock- and Ground-type as well.

Regirock: This Legendary Titan of Hoenn is illustrated by Ayaka Yoshida, who effectively uses digital art to create a realistic depiction of how Regirock might look in the real world. This is, it has been said, the intention of using 3D artwork on Ultra Rare cards like GXs. That style doesn't always work when it ends up looking too computer-generated, but this style which leans heavily toward realism works well.

Groudon: This intense Groudon illustrated by Masakozu Fukuda depicts this Legendary Pokémon seemingly in the depths of an active volcano. Groudon looks ferocious here, making it almost as terrifying as the spitting magma itself.

Palossand GX: While I'm excited for Palossand's likely imminent arrival in Pokémon GO, this card doesn't get me amped up. This is an example of 5ban Graphics going way too computer-generated in style, making an unrealistic piece of art with an overwhelming effect blasting out at the eye.

